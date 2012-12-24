Bengals extend tix hours for Ravens game

Dec 24, 2012 at 08:05 AM

The Bengals are still within range of a possible sellout for Sunday's 1 p.m. home finale against Baltimore while extending hours for the club's Ticket Hotline and in-person sales, the team said in a Christmas Eve news release.

The Hotline and office is closed Christmas Day, but both are open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

"We still need a good week of sales to reach a sellout," said ticket sales manager Andrew Brown, "but we're hopeful that the excitement of yesterday's win at Pittsburgh will give our fans the incentive to come out Sunday and enjoy the last home game of 2012 and send the team into the playoffs."

With all Bengals playoff games on the road, the season's last home game features some interesting individual storylines.

With 13 sacks, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins needs one more to have the second-best sack season in club history, behind only Coy Bacon's 22 in 1976. And with 9.5 sacks, right end Michael Johnson is bidding with Atkins to become the first Bengals teammates with double-digit sack seasons since left end Eddie Edwards and outside linebacker Reggie Williams in 1981.

Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green needs five more catches to join T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Carl Pickens as the only Bengals with 100-catch seasons. A 117-yard day day would break the single-season club record Chad Johnson set in 2007 and give Green 1,441.

"Coach (Marvin) Lewis has noted that the team will go all-out for a win on Sunday, that it's key to have a great performance against the Ravens even though our playoff seed is determined," Brown said. "So we are anticipating a tremendous atmosphere that will only be better for every fan who decides to be there."

Lewis told the media at his news conference Monday that his focus is 100 percent on beating the Ravens, and that none of the team's stars will be rested for playoff considerations.

Fans may purchase tickets through the Hotline at local phone 513-866-8383 or toll-free at 866-621-8383. In-person sales are welcomed at the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office, with free parking available on the stadium plaza off Elm Street. In addition to the extended Wednesday and Thursday hours, the Hotline and ticket office is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. On Sunday, sales open at the PBS North ticket office at 9 a.m., and the Hotline opens at 10 a.m.

Fans can also purchase tickets at any time [by clicking here.

](http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/160048E5BD075182?artistid=805918&majorcatid=10004&minorcatid=8)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

