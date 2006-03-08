Bengals disappointed in County appeal

Mar 08, 2006 at 09:53 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Posted: 3:45 p.m.

Despite a federal judge's dismissal of a Hamilton County lawsuit against the Bengals stemming from negotiations in which county officials admitted the Bengals furnished accurate information, county commissioners voted Wednesday to appeal U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Spiegel's decision.

"The one person who has done that analysis and looked at all the facts is Judge Spiegel," said Bengals lawyer Stuart Dornette. "He is an experienced and thoughtful judge who concluded that the County did not have a claim to bring when they jumped into this lawsuit."

The appeal keeps alive a suit calling for millions of dollars in damages that has hung over the Bengals and the NFL for 34 months with the county claiming the club and the league violated state and federal anti-trust laws during negotiations of the 1997 Paul Brown Stadium lease.

In a statement released by the club, Dornette called it "all the more discouraging because Phil Heimlich, Todd Portune and their lawyers clearly did not take the time, before filing the original lawsuit, to find out the facts."

Heimlich and Portune voted for the appeal while Pat DeWine dissented on the three-man commission.

Although Spiegel said in his 64-page decision issued Feb. 9 that he felt the Bengals had what could possibly be called an "egregiously" favorable lease that might have been reached by "unlawful competitive behavior," Spiegel also wrote, "Not one of the County representatives has indicated that the revenue information provided by the Bengals and/or the NFL was in any way incorrect or misleading."

Spiegel also noted the lawsuit failed to meet statute of limitations while observing the county's negotiators "indicated under oath that, in substance, they believed the Bengals negotiated with them in good faith."

There is speculation the county could take the Bengals to state court on fraud charges.

The team would feel comfortable in state court because fraud has the same statute of limitations as anti-trust, and its case against fraud would be bolstered by a federal judge saying county officials indicated the Bengals didn't commit fraud because they negotiated in good faith while also providing accurate revenue information.

Heimlich linked the three-year-old lawsuit to the nine-year-old lease when he ripped the team for refusing to alter the part of the agreement in which the team has the right to restrict height of buildings in the Banks area between PBS and Great American Ballpark.

"They've refused to give that up," Heimlich told The Enquirer. "This appeal may be a hope of removing those restrictions."

Dornette said the Banks issue, "doesn't have anything to do with the anti-trust claims that Judge Spiegel threw out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising