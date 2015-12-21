Bengals Desksite: It Starts With You!

Get closer to your team with instant access to every Bengals HD video produced. Through an innovative digital platform, the Bengals DeskSite, you'll never miss a moment. This Big Screen app, exclusively modeled for desktops, laptops, and tablets, is essentially your very own DVR for the Internet, serving as a digital fan hub for HD video, web content and social conversation around the team.

If you want the ultimate inside look, the Bengals DeskSite is for you. This free app gives you your very own VIP pass to all things Bengals, including player analysis, on-and-off the field news, interviews with players and coaches, chalk talks, post-game recaps, full-length Bengals TV shows, and more.

It's not easy filtering through hours and hours of content to finally get to the videos you love. With the Bengals DeskSite you can customize your very own video library, so only the videos you love are being proactively delivered to your device. Furthermore, this app has instantaneous video playback, eliminating the hassle of dropping or freezing. You can even watch your favorite footage in slow-motion – reliving that epic catch in high-definition detail!

"The Bengals DeskSite offers *fans a connection that's deeper and closer than anything else on the Internet today,"* said Richard Gillam, CEO of DeskSite. "If you're a Bengals fanatic, this is a must-have experience."

Additionally, the Bengals DeskSite gives you aggregated access to all Bengals digital content, including the official website, Twitter, Facebook, and more!

"The Bengals DeskSite is a great tool to stay connected to your favorite team every day. We are proud to partner with DeskSite again this season!" said Senior Corporate Sales Manager Pat Nieser.

It starts with you – visit BengalsDeskSite.com now to download your very own Bengals DeskSite. Are you with us?