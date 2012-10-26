Bengals.com Hall opens finals vote

Oct 26, 2012 at 08:44 AM


David Fulcher

The first two Bengals.com Hall of Fame classes celebrated the eligible names that dominated the all-time record book. Now the list of 10 finalists for the 2012 group honors the franchise's best teams as month-long voting opened to select the three inductees.

With more than 5,000 votes on Bengals.com earlier this year, the fans made their top five vote-getters in the preliminary round all members of the 1988 AFC champions. Both Super Bowl coaches made the Final 10, as did three of the six Bengals that played in both Super Bowls.

Running back James Brooks and the creative head coach that found ways to get Brooks 14 touchdowns that season rushing and receiving were 1-2 in the prelims. Brooks appeared on 71 percent of the ballots and Sam Wyche eked past three-time Pro Bowl guard Max Montoya with 67.9 percent.

Montoya, regarded as the best guard in Bengals history who started at right guard in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, took home 66.8 percent. Jim Breech, the Bengals all-time leading scorer who kicked in both games, was fifth at 58.3 and Reggie Williams, who had a team-leading 10 tackles in XXIII to go with 16 tackles in his two Super starts, finished 10th with 42.3 percent.

Three-time Pro Bowler David Fulcher, Dick LeBeau's revolutionary safety in that '88 season who finished with the third-most interceptions in franchise history with 31 to go with an average of 91 tackles per season, finished fourth with 62.4 percent.

Filling out the second half of the Final 10 are six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Lemar Parrish ( 50.9 percent), all-time leading rusher Corey Dillon (49.8), four-time Pro Bowl tight end Bob Trumpy (47.3), and head coach of the 1981 AFC champs Forrest Gregg (46.9).

It was quite a dropoff from Williams's 10th-place finish. Next was running back Pete Johnson, whose 12 bruising TDs helped fuel the '81 AFC title, named on 37.7 percent of the ballots. A trio of players finished locked within two percentage points in '90s touchdown-maker Carl Pickens (32.8), long-time offensive lineman Rich Braham (32.7) and his run that began under Dave Shula and ended with Marvin Lewis's first-playoff team, and record-breaking tight end Dan Ross (31.1).

The late Ross, the first Bengal to catch more than 60 balls in a season with his then-record 71 in 1981, held up well along with other mates that began their careers in the 1960s and 1970s. Ross and safety Tommy Casanova (25.3) were two of three '60-'70s players outside the Final 10 to get a quarter of the vote. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Rodney Holman, a third-round pick in 1982, was the other with 28.3 percent.

Center Bob Johnson, the club's first draft choice in 1968, appeared on 23.8 percent of the ballots, and was followed by all-time sacks leader Eddie Edwards (21.9), drafted in the first round in 1977.

TOP 10 (by percentage of ballots):

RB James Brooks (1984-91) 71.0; Coach Sam Wyche (1984-91) 67.9; RG Max Montoya (1979-89) 66.8; S David Fulcher (1986-92) 62.4; K Jim Breech (1980-92) 58.3; CB Lemar Parrish (1970-77) 50.9; RB Corey Dillon (1997-2003) 49.8; TE Bob Trumpy (1968-77) 47.3; Coach Forrest Gregg (1980-83) 46.9; ROLB Reggie Williams (1977-89) 42.3.

NEXT 10

RB Pete Johnson (1977-83) 37.7; WR Carl Pickens (1992-99) 32.8; OL Rich Braham (1994-2006) 32.7; TE Dan Ross (1979-83, 85) 31.1; TE Rodney Holman (182-92) 28.4; S Tommy Casanova (1972-77) 25.3; C Bob Johnson (1968-77) 23.7; DE Eddie Edwards (1977-88) 21.9; DT Mike Reid (1970-74) 17.8; DL Coy Bacon (1976-77) 17.6.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

news

On Sale Now: Bengals Introduce Jungle Pass

Fans interested in attending every Bengals home game this season have a new option. The $200 mobile-only Jungle Pass includes tickets to 10 Bengals games, eight in the regular season and two in the preseason.

news

Scrutiny is mandatory for offense

Just the presence of the very large Cordy Glenn at left tackle at Tuesday's start of mandatory minicamp is evidence of the effort to shore up the offense since he arrived via trade for a first-rounder. But the hopes of a little-used role player also reflect how this offense may be changed by as much philosophy as looks. Remember Ryan Hewitt, the forgotten fullback?

news

Hobson's Choice: Potpourri

Advertising