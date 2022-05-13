Scouting Bengals CFA Class Of 2022

CB BRENDAN "Bookie," RADLEY-HILES, Washington 5-9 183

Energetic and versatile … Started 32 games at Oklahoma from 2018-2020 before transferring to Washington and starting nine games for the Huskies … Playing nickel corner and safety, finished with 46 tackles, a pair of sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups … As freshman named mid-season All-American by ESPN … Last year earned the Washington coaches' defensive player of the game after wrecking Arkansas State with nine tackles (two for a loss, one a sack) and also had a fumble recovery and a pass breakup … Played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., as senior in 2017 and named U.S. Army All-American …Got nickname "Bookie," from his mother … HOMETOWN: Inglewood, Calif.; DOB: 8/4/99

SCOUT's TAKE: Nickel-safety type guy … Physical … Scrappy … Good instincts …Will come up and strike you … You watch the tape and his style is almost like Mike Hilton the way he flies around and is physical … Mike came in undrafted, too …

TE JUSTIN RIGG, Kentucky 6-6 259

School-record 63 career games with 35 starts … Had a streak of 16 straight … Career line of 50 catches for 547 yards and five TDs … Caught season-high four passes for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown pass, vs. No. 1 Georgia … In 2019 helped ground game to No. 4 in NCAA rushing … Graduated in December, 2020 with degree in agricultural economics and then with another degree in communications the next year … HOMETOWN: Springboro, Ohio; DOB: 3/13/98

SCOUT'S TAKE: Hard-charger … Nice size for the position … good blocker … productive … great worker … great leader … Ton of experience …

WR JACK SORENSON, Miami of Ohio 6-0 189

First team All-MAC with 76 catches for 1,406 yards and 10 touchdowns, third-best in school history … ... 14 catches for school-record 283 yards and two touchdowns at Ohio ... hit 100 yards receiving in six straight games … Sixth all-time with 191 catches, fourth all-time with 3,070 receiving yards and fifth all-time with 20 touchdowns … At his pro day teamed up with his girlfriend to raise money for the group Women Helping Women to aid assault victims …relative of Brewers manager Craig Counsell … HOMETOWN: Kildeer, Ill.; DOB: 7/26/97

SCOUT's TAKE: High character… Works his tail off…Extremely, extremely productive … Not many guys have 1,400 yards anywhere … Tough … He'll make the most of his opportunity ….

DT/DE TARIQIOUS TISDALE, Mississippi 6-5 285

Explosive player who has fought injury since a break-out season in 2019 he had 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks … Played 11 games the past two seasons … four-time selection to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll and a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection … Went to Northwest Mississippi CC after named Tennessee's Class 4A Region 7 Defensive Lineman of the Year … HOMETOWN: Lexington, Tenn.: DOB: 4/4/98

SCOUT's TAKE: Probably some of the best measurables of anybody in whole draft …ran a 4.6 40… Extremely gifted athlete with rare combination of size, speed and athleticism … Has very good foundation to develop…Played up and down the line at end and inside … A really nice fit for what we do… A great get after the draft in terms of upside with the tools to develop …His numbers on paper are unbelievable, but he doesn't have many starts …

LB CARSON WELLS, Colorado 6-3 241

A hybrid rusher and dropper … In 40 games he had 34 starts, including his final 27 … 187 career tackles are eighth on all-time school list … So are his 38 tackles for losses … 15½ of those were quarterback sacks … A captain … Graduated from Colorado with degrees in both Accounting and Finance from the Leeds School of Business … pursuing a Master's in Organizational Leadership … Valedictorian of his high school class, carrying a 4.6 weighted GPA, and member of National Honor Society. HOMETOWN: Bushnell, Fla.; DOB: 2/20/99