Apr 27, 2005 at 08:00 PM

11:15 a.m.

Headed by LSU center Ben Wilkerson and a trio of safeties, the list of Bengals college free agents also includes another University of Georgia product. The 11 CFAs join the seven draft picks at this weekend's rookie camp at Paul Brown Stadium.

Fullback Jeremy Thomas joins Georgia teammates David Pollack and Odell Thurman after they were taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Toledo safety Patrick Body, timed in the 4.3 range in the 40-yard dash, Indiana's Herana-Daze Jones, and Georgia Southern's James Young are the safeties the Bengals signed after not drafting any this past weekend.

The Bengals are also trying out some unsigned players at the camp, including Ohio State running back Lydell Ross and guard Clay Martin of Georgetown College in Kentucky, home of the Bengals training camp.

BENGALS COLLEGE FREE AGENT SIGNEES
**Name****Position****Ht.****Wt.****College****Hometown**
Lyonel AndersonTE6-3253KansasRochester, NY
Patrick BodyS/CB6-1190ToledoPittsburgh, PA
Josh HaldiQB6-2210Northern IllinoisMadison, OH
Herana-Daze JonesS/CB5-11210IndianaLouisville, KY
Darnell JonesFB5-11245Mississippi StateGreenwood, MS
Sale' KeyWR6-3225Idaho StateCitrus Heights, CA
Cedric SullivanLB6-1245TroyHouston, TX
Jeremy ThomasFB5-10245GeorgiaLoganville, GA
Steven VieiraG6-3310UCLACarlsbad, CA
Ben WilkersonC6-3300Louisiana StateHemphill, TX
James YoungS6-1215Georgia SouthernTampa, FL
