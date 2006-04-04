Bengals coaches push health

Apr 04, 2006 at 05:00 PM

anderson_jim.jpg

Anderson

oliver_ray.jpg

OliverBengals assistant coaches Jim Anderson and Ray Oliver are helping the club take a lead role in bringing more awareness to men's health issues at Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation's Men's Health Conference this Saturday at Xavier University.

Anderson, dean of the Bengals coaching staff in his 23rd season directing the running backs, is co-chairman of the event that runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cintas Center in the Schiff Family Conference Center, 1624 Herald Ave.

Anderson and Oliver are among a group of speakers that includes Dr. Henry Foster, former U.S. surgeon general. Oliver, a Cincinnati native who led the strength programs at several NCAA Division I basketball programs before coming home to join the Bengals, is in his third season as their assistant strength coach.

Breakout sessions include discussions on, among other issues, diabetes, hypertension, and prostate health. Health screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, prostate, vision, as well as others.

Cost of the program is $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event and it includes breakfast and lunch. Checks can be made payable to Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation and can be mailed to 824 Beecher St., Cincinnati, 45206. The contact phone number is 513-751-1102.

Also for more info, visit kapsicincinnati.org or wkrc.com. The Bengals, Channel 12, and Ethicon are sponsors of the event.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising