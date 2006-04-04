Bengals coaches push health

OliverBengals assistant coaches Jim Anderson and Ray Oliver are helping the club take a lead role in bringing more awareness to men's health issues at Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation's Men's Health Conference this Saturday at Xavier University.

Anderson, dean of the Bengals coaching staff in his 23rd season directing the running backs, is co-chairman of the event that runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cintas Center in the Schiff Family Conference Center, 1624 Herald Ave.

Anderson and Oliver are among a group of speakers that includes Dr. Henry Foster, former U.S. surgeon general. Oliver, a Cincinnati native who led the strength programs at several NCAA Division I basketball programs before coming home to join the Bengals, is in his third season as their assistant strength coach.

Breakout sessions include discussions on, among other issues, diabetes, hypertension, and prostate health. Health screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, prostate, vision, as well as others.

Cost of the program is $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event and it includes breakfast and lunch. Checks can be made payable to Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation and can be mailed to 824 Beecher St., Cincinnati, 45206. The contact phone number is 513-751-1102.