Bengals-Chiefs Preview



GAME PREVIEW

NOVEMBER 18, 2012

TIME: 1 p.m. Sunday

PLACE: Arrowhead Stadium (Grass)

TV: CBS broadcast team of Marv Albert play-by-play and Rich Gannon analyst. Channel 12 in Cincinnati, Channel 7 in Dayton, Ohio, Channel 27 in Lexington, Ky.

LOCAL RADIO: Play-by-play Dan Hoard and analyst Dave Lapham led by "Triple Cast" 700-AM WLW, 1530-AM ESPN and 102.7-FM WEBN on the 25-station Bengals radio network.

INJURIES

CIN: S Reggie Nelson (hamstring) didn't practice all week after missing all last week and last Sunday's game and is doubtful. WR Marvin Jones (knee) returned to practice Thursday and Friday for the first time since Oct. 21 injury, was limited, and is doubtful. WR Andrew Hawkins hurt his knee in Friday's practice and was limited. While it's believed not to be a serious injury, he is questionable. Center Jeff Faine (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and was questionable. S Taylor Mays (knee), DB Nate Clements (knee), CB Adam Jones (calf) and WLB Vontaze Burfict (elbow) were limited early in the week but went full go Friday and are probable.

KC: OUT: Starting RG Jon Asamoah (thumb), No. 2 WR Jonathan Baldwin (concussion), backup TE Jake O'Connell (ankle). Starting C Ryan Lilja (knee) surfaced on report Friday, was limited, and is questionable. Backup QB Brady Quinn (concussion) went full go Thursday and Friday and is questionable. No. 1 WR Dwayne Bowe (thigh) and No. 1 pick DT Dontari Poe (knee) were full go and probable.

THE SERIES

Tied, 13-13; Chiefs lead in Kansas City, 8-6.

NOTEWORTHY

» The game comes nine years and two days after the 4-5 Bengals beat the 9-0 Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium behind a 68-yard punt return and 77-yard touchdown catch by Peter Warrick in the fourth quarter.

» For the first time in his five seasons as the Bengals defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer squares off against son Adam in a regular-season game. Adam Zimmer, an assistant linebackers coach for the Chiefs, beat Dad with the Saints when Mike Zimmer coordinated the Cowboys in 2006 and the Falcons in 2007.

» The last time the Bengals played at Arrowhead, Oct. 14,2007, the Chiefs beat them with the combination of quarterback Damon Huard and tight end Tony Gonzalez clicking for 102 yards and both passing TDs.

» In the last game the clubs played, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title on Dec. 27, 2009 when quarterback Carson Palmer hit wide receiver Chad Johnson on third down for a six-yard TD with 2:03 left to give the Bengals a 17-10 victory.

» Bengals tight ends coach Jon Hayes, a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs out of Iowa in 1985, caught 135 balls in 136 games with Kansas City during nine seasons. He caught one ball for 11 yards in Kansas City's 17-15 victory over Cincinnati at Arrowhead in 1993.

» Hall of Fame coaches Paul Brown and Hank Stram went against each other twice a year when the Bengals began life with the Chiefs in the AFL Western Division of 1968 and 1969. They ended up going 4-4 against each other during their careers.

» The Bengals played their first game in history against the Chiefs in the preseason opener on Aug. 3, 1968 at Nippert Stadium and lost, 38-14. Two men who were at that game will be at this one: Bengals president Mike Brown and Chiefs radio analyst Len Dawson, then the Kansas City quarterback.

» Plenty of tickets are going to be left at will call. Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons, an Elkhart, Kan., native, punted and coached at the University of Kansas. Bengals cornerback Terence Newman is from Salina, Kan., and played at Kansas State. Bengals tackle Anthony Collins played at Kansas and Bengals rookie linebacker Emmanuel Lamur played junior college ball in Independence, Kan., before finishing at Kansas State.

NFL RANKINGS

CIN: 12th in scoring, 20th in offense (25th rushing, 10th passing); 25th in scoring defense, 19th in defense (20th rushing, 18th passing), tied for 16th in turnover margin at minus-2.

KC: 30th in scoring, 18th in offense (fourth in rushing, 26th passing); Tied for 28th in scoring defense, 11th in defense (23rd rushing, 8th passing), 32nd in turnover margin at minus-20.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 73-79-1 regular season, 0-3 postseason in his 10th season, 4-2 vs. Chiefs

KC: Romeo Crennel 3-9 in his second season, 24-40 overall in six seasons; 2-6 vs. Bengals (with Cleveland), 2-6 vs. Lewis (with Cleveland)

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, is calling for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and no chance of rain until after the game at 6 p.m. Wind out of the south at 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20.