Bengals check out Couch

According to reports, the Bengals gave former overall No. 1 draft pick Tim Couch a workout this Tuesday but showed no indications they were going to sign the former University of Kentucky All-American.

Tuesday is the day NFL teams reserve for working out free agents. Couch is the former Browns quarterback who hasn't played in the NFL since 2003 and a series of shoulder surgeries. Couch, the first pick of the expansion Browns in 1999, hasn't been with an NFL team since the Packers released him in 2004. Green Bay was also one of the last stops for Akili Smith, the quarterback the Bengals selected two picks after Couch.

The Bengals don't sign the majority of players they work out during the season and have shown no sign of changing the current stable backing up Carson Palmer. They do add such players to their scouting stockpile when forming the roster for next year after the season. Couch, a Kentucky native, probably drove to the workout.

During 2003, Couch battled injury and Kelly Holcomb in throwing for seven touchdowns and six interceptions for a completion percentage of 59 percent and a passer rating of 77.6 on 2003 pass attempts. If he worked out in Paul Brown Stadium, then he actually returned Tuesday to the scene of his last NFL appearance. He completed nine of 18 passes for 115 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the Browns' 22-14 victory over the Bengals in the 2003 finale.