Bengals Celebrate B.J. Hill's Success Story As Free Agency Becomes Official Wednesday 

(Word is that rotational nose tackle Josh Tupou, a 350-pound land mass, is close to coming back after playing most of his 410 snaps on run downs for a defense that finished fifth against the run.)

When it comes to tight ends, think younger than Uzomah (29), not older. Think a second contract. They'll want a guy that can catch and get down field while leaving the blocking to Drew Sample.

In Hill, they've got a guy on a second deal who wowed them last season with his versatility backing up Larry Ogunjobi as the three technique. While they would have loved to retain Ogunjobi and his seven sacks that are now in Chicago, they're just as pleased to keep Hill's 5.5 sacks, his stoutness against the run and what Hobby calls his "position flexibility."

"You can do so many things with him," said Hobby when asked of Hill's biggest talent. "He can play the three technique. He can play the G technique (nose tackle). He can rush the passer. He can play the big end on some run downs. His position flex was huge."

Hill's also versatile in his dress. He flew up from Charlotte, N.C., for the signing wearing a new dark suit. He almost wore the orange one he wore to the Super Bowl ("hardly anybody saw me wear it"), but he went with the new threads for a new deal. It suited him just as much as the Billy Price trade that brought him to Cincinnati on the eve of the season six-and-a-half months ago.

"l didn't know what I was getting until we got him into (the first) game," Hobby said. "He was behind everyone because he didn't know what we were running. He took off that very first game. He showed what he could do naturally. He hadn't really grasped the system. He was just playing football That's what you want to see as a coach. Let them play football and then teach them the ins and outs of the system."

In that first game on 24 snaps, Hill flashed that production the Bengals became accustomed to weekly. In his first game in the defense, Hill sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice, breaking in his rock-the-baby celebration he picked up from the NBA's Russell Westbrook.

"I like his game," Hill said. "He inspired me to do that."

Hill also became inspired by Hobby and helped along by old college roommate Germaine Pratt, a noted film junkie, the system became second nature.