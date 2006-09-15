Bengals-Browns: Key Matchups

Kelly

Crennel is going to try and make the Bengals grind and that means this will be a red-zone game and if it's a red-zone game then this is Kelly's game. The adopted offensive lineman has been getting a lot of love lately from right tackle Willie Anderson, calling him "a Christian man," but so "ferocious" on the field.

Offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski can't say enough about the blocking of Kelly and Tony Stewart in the running game, as evidenced by Kelly's big drill job on Rudi Johnson's 22-yard run against the Chiefs.

Johnson's success in the red zone with 16 touchdowns between the 22 and four in 55 games are already more than Corey Dillon's 15 in 107, a direct correlation to the Bengals emphasizing their tight ends in the Marvin Lewis era.

"It's so critical to be able to run down there because you're throwing against eight-man drops and the windows close so quickly," Bratkowski said. "You've got to be careful because I'm sure percentage-wise more throws are intercepted in the red zone than anywhere else on the field because of the space."

At times Kelly goes against McGinest, the old pro from New England, two battle-tested veterans hammering it out. Kelly has scored just two touchdowns in three seasons in averaging just 14 catches a season. But he doesn't mind.

"When you have a great quarterback, the tight end has to be saying, 'I know I can catch some balls now,' " Anderson said. "But he never complains. He just comes to work every day."

The guru: "The (Browns) front seven can be pretty good, but they still need to be together a little longer."