The Cincinnati Bengals and Edy's Grand Ice Cream have partnered this season to once again create 'Bengals Blitz' ice cream. The Bengals have been receiving calls from fans since the end of last season asking when Bengals Blitz ice cream would return. The orange container with Bengal stripes includes vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and caramel filled footballs. The limited edition ice cream is now available at area Kroger stores.

The Bengals and Edy's have provided a way for Bengals fans to show their support for the team, while helping out a good cause as well. The Marvin Lewis Community Fund logo is also prominently placed on the container. Edy's will make a cash donation to the Marvin Lewis Community Fund at the end of the 2006 season.

"Edy's Grand Ice Cream is very proud to be a partner with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Marvin Lewis Community Fund," said Rick Blankenship, District Manager for Edy's Grand Ice Cream. "With our Bengals Blitz ice cream we hope to add to the excitement of the upcoming Bengals season, while at the same time drawing attention to the Marvin Lewis Community Fund in the Cincinnati area."

The Marvin Lewis Community Fund empowers, educates, and inspires individuals in the Greater Cincinnati region. For over three years now, the MLCF has helped a tremendous number of kids who face tough decisions and challenges in today's society.