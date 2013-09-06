Bengals-Bears Preview

NATIONAL RADIO:** Sports USA Radio-Larry Kahn play-by-play, Ross Tucker analyst, Troy West sideline reporter.

TV: CBS team of Jim Nantz play-by-play, Phil Simms analyst on Channel 12 in Cincinnati, Channel 7 in Dayton, Ohio and Channel 27 in Lexington, Ky.

INJURIES

CIN: Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) has not practiced for the last two weeks and is doubtful. Backup CB Brandon Ghee (concussion) and backup OL Mike Pollak (knee) are out after not practicing this week.

CHI: None

THE SERIES

Bengals lead, 6-3, 4-1 in Chicago

NOTEWORTHY

» Except for expansion teams Carolina and Houston, nine meetings with an opponent are the fewest in Bengals history. The Bears are tied with the Giants and Redskins for the fewest games played against Cincinnati.

» It marks the sixth time in Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis's 11 seasons that he has faced a head coach in his first game with a new team on Opening Day. The Bengals beat the Romeo Crennel Browns in 2005, the Pat Shurmur Browns in 2011 in Cleveland, and the Herman Edwards Chiefs in Kansas City in 2006. They lost to the John Harbaugh Ravens in Baltimore in 2008 and the Josh McDaniel Broncos in 2009 in Paul Brown Stadium.

» Bengals secondary coach Mark Carrier returns to Soldier Field 23 years after the Bears made him the sixth pick in the draft and he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He played for the Bears for seven seasons and went to three Pro Bowls.

» The last time the Bengals went to Chicago, they tied a club record with five interceptions off quarterback Kyle Orton in a 24-7 victory on Sept. 25, 2005.

» Bengals WR Andrew Hawkins, shelved on the injured reserve-recall list, played for Bears rookie head coach Marc Trestman on two Grey Cup championship teams in Montreal in the CFL.

NFL RANKINGS (2012 final)

CIN: 12th in scoring, 22nd in offense (18th rushing, 17th passing); 8th in scoring defense, 6th in defense (12th rushing, 7th passing), 11th in turnover margin at plus-4.

CHI: 16th in scoring, 28th in offense (10th rushing, 29th passing); 3rd in scoring defense, 5th in defense (8th rushing, 8th passing), 2nd in turnover margin at plus-20.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 79-80-1 regular season, 0-4 postseason in his 11th season; 2-0 vs. Bears

CHI: Marc Trestman 0-0 first season

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio is calling for partly cloudy skies at 75 degrees with winds out of the northeast at about 10-15 miles per hour and no substantial chance of rain.