Bengals and National City team up through 2008

Apr 18, 2005 at 08:00 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals announced today a comprehensive relationship with National City that will run through the 2008 NFL season. National City will be the "Official Bank of the Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium," continuing a partnership with Provident Bank that started in 2000, the inaugural season of the stadium. Provident Bank converted to National City in March.

"The Bengals are a critical part of the fabric of our community," said Mike Price, CEO of National City in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. "Through supporting the Bengals and other organizations, we will continue to be intimately involved in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky."

National City will maintain a visible presence both at the stadium and in the community through the relationship with the Bengals. The sponsorship includes aspects that focus on community activities, high school football, youth football and child-focused programs tied-in with "Who Dey", the team mascot. In addition, National City will provide all ATM service at Paul Brown Stadium. National City signage is currently visible at the north and south ends of the stadium. National City is also a proud supporter of the "Marvin Lewis Community Fund," which was established by the Bengals head coach.

"We are excited about working with the wonderful people at National City and continuing a relationship that has been absolutely first-class," said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn.

"National City is showing its dedication not only to our team, but also to our city, by supporting the Bengals and the Marvin Lewis Community Fund," Lewis said. "We are proud to partner with them."

About National City

National City Corporation (NYSE: NCC), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is one of the nation's largest financial holding companies. The company operates through an extensive banking network primarily in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Pennsylvania, and also serves customers in selected markets nationally. Its core businesses include commercial and retail banking, mortgage financing and servicing, consumer finance and asset management. For more information about National City, visit the company's Web site at NationalCity.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

