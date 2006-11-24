Bengals and FreestoreFoodbank team up again

The FreestoreFoodbank and the Cincinnati Bengals are teaming up again for the Annual Holiday Canned Food Drive. Conned foods and monetary donations will be collected at Paul Brown Stadium Thursday, November 30, prior to the Bengals home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Non-perishable foods and cash donations will be accepted at the entrance of Paul Brown Stadium by FreestoreFoodbank volunteers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The FreestoreFoodbank and the Cincinnati Bengals are teaming up again for the Annual Holiday Canned Food Drive. Conned foods and monetary donations will be collected at Paul Brown Stadium Thursday, November 30, prior to the Bengals home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Non-perishable foods and cash donations will be accepted at the entrance of Paul Brown Stadium by FreestoreFoodbank volunteers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The Bengals have hosted the FreestoreFoodbank Holiday Canned Food Drive for over 25 years. The Food Drive in 2005 brought in a record 9,700 pounds of food and $9,200 in cash. The Bengals are challenging fans to break that record this year.

The FreestoreFoodbank will distribute more than 14,000 food boxes to needy families during the three days prior to Thanksgiving and again three days prior to Christmas. The food will provide holiday meals for more than 32,000 persons, half of whom are children.