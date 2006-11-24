Bengals and FreestoreFoodbank team up again

|
The Bengals have hosted the FreestoreFoodbank Holiday Canned Food Drive for over 25 years. The Food Drive in 2005 brought in a record 9,700 pounds of food and $9,200 in cash. The Bengals are challenging fans to break that record this year.
The FreestoreFoodbank will distribute more than 14,000 food boxes to needy families during the three days prior to Thanksgiving and again three days prior to Christmas. The food will provide holiday meals for more than 32,000 persons, half of whom are children.
Bengals fans are reminded that every contribution makes a difference for the tri-state families in need, so please show your support this holiday season and bring canned food or a donation to the Bengals/Ravens game Thursday, November 30.