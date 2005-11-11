Bengals and FreestoreFoodbank Team Up

|
The Bengals have hosted the FreestoreFoodbank Holiday Canned Food Drive for more than 25 years. The Food Drive in 2004 brought in a record 13,384 pounds of food and $9,946 in cash. The Bengals are challenging fans to break that record this year.
The FreestoreFoodbank is expecting to feed nearly 12,000 families this holiday season. Half of those fed are children. The FreestoreFoodbank operates the third largest foodbank in Ohio and is the largest provider of emergency food and services in the Tri-state. Founded in 1971, the agency serves a population of about 200,000 needy people each year in 20 counties of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The FreestoreFoodbank channels 9 million pounds of food and products to more than 500 non-profit member agencies who operate food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, childcare/eldercare centers, community centers, and residential feeding programs.
Bengals fans are reminded that every contribution makes a difference for the tri-state families in need, so please show your support this holiday season, and bring canned food or a donation to the Bengals/Colts game Sunday, November 20.