Bengals among leaders in Pro Bowl balloting

Dec 06, 2005 at 09:58 AM

Chad Johnson, Deltha O'Neal and Shayne Graham continue to lead all AFC vote-getters at wide receiver, cornerback and kicker, respectively, in balloting for the 2006 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced today.

Johnson and quarterback Carson Palmer are also among the Top 10 overall vote-getters, with Johnson standing fourth and Palmer sixth in votes cast on NFL.com, in stadiums and via the Sprint wireless service.

There have been 51 million votes cast on NFL.com and via the Sprint wireless service – a 21 percent increase over the 42 million cast last year at this point.

The overall leader is Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning (812,503 votes). Seattle running back Shaun Alexander (787,512)ranks second overall while San Diego running back LaDanian Tomlinson (760,870), Johnson (705,722) and Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (699,614) round out the top five.

The teams will be announced at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 2006 Pro Bowl Selection Show on ESPN. The Pro Bowl will be played in Hawaii on Sunday, February 12 and televised by ESPN.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are made up of the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 19-20.

Listed below are the top 10 overall All-Star vote-getters and the players with the most votes at each position through December 5:

NFL ALL-STAR TOP-TEN VOTE-GETTERS

  1. QB Peyton Manning, Colts (812,503)
  1. RB Shaun Alexander, Seahawks (787,512)
  1. RB LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers (760,870)

4. WR Chad Johnson, Bengals (705,722)

  1. TE Antonio Gates, Chargers (699,614)

6. QB Carson Palmer, Bengals (665,123)

  1. RB Edgerrin James, Colts (651,002)
  1. TE Jeremy Shockey, Giants (644,324)
  1. WR Marvin Harrison, Colts (584,597)
  1. WR Steve Smith, Panthers (524,824)

AFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS

QB Peyton Manning, Colts (812,503)

RB LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers (760,870)

FB Patrick Pass, Patriots (234,661)

WR Chad Johnson, Bengals (705,722)

TE Antonio Gates, Chargers (699,614)

T Jonathan Ogden, Ravens (120,714)

G Alan Faneca, Steelers (178,823)

C Jeff Saturday, Colts (161,288)

K Shayne Graham, Bengals (156,492)

KR Dante Hall, Chiefs (207,265)

DE Dwight Freeney, Colts (268,585)

IL Montae Reagor, Colts (190,261)

OLB Cato June, Colts (162,135)

ILB Zach Thomas, Dolphins (203,000)

CB Deltha O'Neal, Bengals (264,271)

SS Troy Polamalu, Steelers (186,309)

FS John Lynch, Broncos (108,770)

P Shane Lechler, Raiders (155,006)

ST Robert Mathis, Colts (91,484)

