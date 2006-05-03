Bengals adding free-agent TEs

Posted: 3 p.m.
The Bengals are now expected to announce their list of college free agents Friday, when they are expected to get back the signed contracts. According to published and internet reports, they have added two tight ends to join Ohio State's Ryan Hamby: Bristol Olomua of Texas Tech and David Jones of LSU.
They also added another LSU product in tackle Nate Livings, according to reports. The Bengals drafted his linemate, Andrew Whitworth, in the second round.
On defense, Urbana defensive lineman Marcus Lewis and linebacker Wyatt Gayer have signed. They join a list that already had Hamby, Eastern Washington quarterback Erik Meyer, Arizona punter Danny Baugher, BYU fullback Naufahu Tahi, Utah center Jesse Boone, and linebacker John Busing of Miami of Ohio.