Bengals adding free-agent TEs

May 03, 2006 at 06:02 AM

The Bengals are now expected to announce their list of college free agents Friday, when they are expected to get back the signed contracts. According to published and internet reports, they have added two tight ends to join Ohio State's Ryan Hamby: Bristol Olomua of Texas Tech and David Jones of LSU.

They also added another LSU product in tackle Nate Livings, according to reports. The Bengals drafted his linemate, Andrew Whitworth, in the second round.

On defense, Urbana defensive lineman Marcus Lewis and linebacker Wyatt Gayer have signed. They join a list that already had Hamby, Eastern Washington quarterback Erik Meyer, Arizona punter Danny Baugher, BYU fullback Naufahu Tahi, Utah center Jesse Boone, and linebacker John Busing of Miami of Ohio.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

