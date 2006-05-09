Bengals add two more CFAs

Posted: 11:30 a.m.
Whitehead
Henderson The Bengals have signed DE Eric Henderson of Georgia Tech and RB Terrence Whitehead of Oregon as college free agents.
Henderson (6-2, 270; hometown is New Orleans, La.) signed a two-year contract, while Whitehead (5-10, 209; Los Angeles, Calif.) signed a one-year deal.
The Bengals, who announced the signing of 15 CFAs on Friday, now have signed 17 CFAs. The CFA signees will have their first work with the team during the May 13-15 minicamp for rookies and eligible first-year players at Paul Brown Stadium.