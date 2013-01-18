Bengals 2013 Club Seating features price reductions in 26 of 30 sections

Bengals Club Seats, featuring prime locations and top-end amenities at Paul Brown Stadium, have been rescaled, and 85 percent of seating sections will offer lowered prices for 2013. Among 30 Club Seat sections, 26 carry a lower per-game season ticket price -- some by as much as $50 per game. Four sections carry the same price as in 2012, and no prices are being raised in the Club.

"This is the ultimate way to experience a Bengals game, and we're pleased to offer more varied pricing for fans," said Jeff Berding, Bengals director of sales and public affairs. "These seats are at the desired mid-level of the stadium, they are larger & cushioned with extra legroom, and they provide direct access to the Club Lounge where you can get out of the weather in well-appointed indoor Club areas. We are also planning to refresh the interiors this offseason, so the space will continue to offer a premium environment."

Club season seats for 2013 begin at $130 per game and range to $260, based on yard-line location. All Club seat holders have access to the same amenities in seat comfort and Club access. Prices for 2012 were $135-270. Reductions vary by section location, with the biggest savings available in sections that have dropped from $270 to $220 per game.