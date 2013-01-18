Bengals 2013 Club Seating features price reductions in 26 of 30 sections

Jan 18, 2013 at 06:13 AM

Bengals Club Seats, featuring prime locations and top-end amenities at Paul Brown Stadium, have been rescaled, and 85 percent of seating sections will offer lowered prices for 2013. Among 30 Club Seat sections, 26 carry a lower per-game season ticket price -- some by as much as $50 per game. Four sections carry the same price as in 2012, and no prices are being raised in the Club.

"This is the ultimate way to experience a Bengals game, and we're pleased to offer more varied pricing for fans," said Jeff Berding, Bengals director of sales and public affairs. "These seats are at the desired mid-level of the stadium, they are larger & cushioned with extra legroom, and they provide direct access to the Club Lounge where you can get out of the weather in well-appointed indoor Club areas. We are also planning to refresh the interiors this offseason, so the space will continue to offer a premium environment."

Club season seats for 2013 begin at $130 per game and range to $260, based on yard-line location. All Club seat holders have access to the same amenities in seat comfort and Club access. Prices for 2012 were $135-270. Reductions vary by section location, with the biggest savings available in sections that have dropped from $270 to $220 per game.

To obtain further information or to set up a Club area visit, fans interested in purchasing Club seats should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 513-621-TDTD (8383).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising