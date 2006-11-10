'All hands on deck'

SteinbachSome of the coaches told the players that there are NFL teams that work on the field Mondays, and Steinbach had no problems with it because he worked outside on Sundays at Iowa in his college days.

"We're refreshed. Maybe it's the kind of thing we do every Monday," Steinbach said. "Start something new."

How big of a game?

Chad Johnson called it a "must game," and usually taciturn quarterback Carson Palmer allowed, "As the season progresses, the games definitely get bigger. And when you lose, like we have the last couple of weeks, wins become more important to get."

At 4-4, the scenario is clear. Only two teams in this decade have been .500 at the halfway mark and gone on to the Super Bowl.

"If we want to get it going, we need to start here," Steinbach said. "If we want to make a run, it has to start Sunday. With the time remaining, it could turn into a must game."

Not only is it a must game because the Bengals could fall under .500 for the first time since 2004, but it's also a big game because the Chargers are shaping up to be a team that could very well be competing with them for a wildcard spot if neither can win its division.

The first playoff tiebreaker is head-to-head, which automatically makes Sunday huge. Next is division record. Then after that, it's record in common games and that's another reason Sunday is extra large because the Bengals could always end up in a tie with Baltimore in head-to-head and North record and the Chargers are also one of their common foes.

Heading into Sunday, the Bengals are 4-2 in common games and Baltimore 5-2 with a win over San Diego.