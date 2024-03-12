Quick Hits: Special Teams Ace Akeem Davis-Gaither's Big Return; 3-Year Deal Right At Home For Drew Sample; Inking A Deal With Bengals Ownership

SAMPLE OF HOME: With reports that the Bengals have agreed to terms with free agent tight Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample's three-year contract extension assures he'll have an old hand with the offense in the position room.

The Bengals also wrapped up backup tackle-guard Cody Ford and backup running back Trayveon Williams before free agency began Monday with both signing one-year extensions.

Sample, who turns 28 next month, earned the multi-year deal when he bounced back from tearing the MCL and PCL in his knee and missing all but two games in 2022 with a solid effort last season as the Bengals' best blocking tight end.

He played 46% of the snaps with those 497 plays, marking Sample's most plays in a season since starter C.J. Uzomah suffered a year-ending injury in the 2020 opener. And more than half of those snaps came in the final seven games as he helped old college teammate Jake Browning quarterback the Bengals to a 4-3 finish in place of the injured Joe Burrow.

According to Pro Football Focus, only four tight ends had more than Sample's 84 pass blocks. Working out of a variety of spots, Sample allowed four pressures, third fewest among tight ends with at least 60 pass blocks, many in the backfield.

"In college, I did some of that. My versatility is something I'm proud of. I can do different things. I can block from different places," Sample said. "That's value to our system. In six years, our offense is always evolving and me knowing that I can evolve in whatever the run game has to be, whatever the play-action passing game has to be, that's always important.

"As the season progressed, I gained their trust. It was tough when Joe went down, but we were still in the hunt. I think I played my best football down the stretch against good teams. When you're a free agent after not playing for a whole season, it's a business. What have you done for me lately? And for me to be healthy and play well, I'm just glad to know I'm going to be here."

When Sample came out of the University of Washington in 2019 in the second round, he was head coach Zac Taylor's second draft pick. As a player and a dad, he appreciates the continuity.

Both daughters were born in Cincinnati and along with mom and dad they celebrated the signing with Monday's late breakfast at The Maplewood, a tight end screen from Paycor Stadium on Race Street.