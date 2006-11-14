Adams hopes to kopy Kat Who Dey success

Adams "When you think of the 'Nati, you think of 'The Jungle,' " said Adams of the nickname of Paul Brown Stadium. "You don't find dogs in The Jungle. And everything that's here is Bengals, Bearcats. This is The Jungle and football in this town is known by The Jungle."

He's not worried about copyright because he figures in Cincinnati, it's all the same thing. The fans own his kind of passion for the game.

Don't misconstrue Adams' passion. He can walk and chew gum at the same time. He's still immersed in his goal of bringing the Bengals a Super Bowl championship. But he's also making sure the Jungle Kats are going to be jumping, and if he gets up a little earlier than most, so be it.

"Three or four times a week I'll get a call," said Tony Missick, his 39-year-old coach who began his career as a University of Kentucky wide receiver. "It's early in the morning and I know he's already been up for at least an hour."

Missick stood in his new office, just down the corridor from Hamel in the arena, and the only thing he had time to put in there was a pair of cowboy boots. Small? After arriving from Everett, Wash, where he was the defensive coordinator for Adams' other AF2 team, Missick is very happy that he's got a door this time.

"Sam would come in after games and watch film," Missick said. "I mean, he'd sit down and help me game plan. The indoor game is a lot different than the NFL strategy-wise, and I asked him how the heck he knew. He studies. He knows the game."

Adams is showing he knows both games. Stuck in the media packet is the Kats brochure with the headline he borrowed from Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, "Welcome to Our Jungle."

There is already a Big Kats Club, a Jungle Jam Tailgate Party, and a Jungle Buddies Kids Klub in which kids 14 and under get a Jungle Buddies T-shirt, a specialized Kids Klub ID, two issues of the Jungle Noise newsletter, a private autograph session with coaches, players, cheerleaders and owners, and a day at the arena to tour behind the scenes.

And, yes, the Jungle Kittens Dance Team.

"Sam has a very keen eye for the business side of sports," said Jim Foster, another guy at the podium. "It's a lot of fun to work with Sam, and he can really get out and talk about ideas in every aspect of the operation. ... I think (his NFL ties) are a real leg up for this market."

Buy two season tickets, and the owners autograph one of those balls. There will be Adams, a few more Bengals, and a Ken Griffey Jr.

"That's a pretty good start right there," Foster said.

Having Foster at the news conference was a little like having Abner Doubleday appear at the Cincinnati Red Stockings' lidlifter since Foster founded the AFL in the mid 1980s. As far as he knows, there is no other active NFL player involved in ownership, although former Packer Brian Noble is involved with the Green Bay Blizzard, and there is talk of Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner getting in with the Iowa Barnstormers.

"There's no question that this is a unique situation here," Foster said. "I think it's going to help that he's right here in this market and still playing. I think Sam is ahead of the curve on that one."

Adams hasn't picked the brains of his employers over at PBS just yet, but he has sat down with Lewis to assure him he doesn't have too many irons in the fire.

"He's the reason I'm here," said Tim Kremchek, the Reds doctor who is one of his partners. "His excitement is something you can feel."

One of his other partners, Griffey, the Reds centerfielder, couldn't show because he was out of town, and Adams is hoping Bengals teammates Rudi Johnson, Tory James and T.J. Houshmandzadeh sign on at some point.

"Kenny is thinking about what he's going to do after he's playing and Sam is a guy he really admires like that when it comes to business," said Brian Goldberg, Griffey's agent. "He feels like not many guys have been able to make the transition from playing into the business world, and Sam's already done it."

Adams says the Adams Family is already hooked on the city. Everywhere he goes, it's "Who Dey." Instead of saying, "Hi Daddy," when he gets home to Mason, his three kids now simply fire out a "Who Dey." He feels the same passion for the game in the vicinity. He's thinking that there are people out there on a nice spring night that are going to need that football fix like him.

One thing, though. Sunday's 49-41 loss to the Chargers reminded him about the only thing he hates about indoor ball.

"Too much offense," he said.

"We're going to get it right," he said of the Bengals. "While we're doing that, we're going to build this organization."

In his office, Hamel fit his football back in the hole in his desk and smiled.

"After the first month, I hope Tony and our quarterback are going to be the big stories in the league," he said. "But right now, at this point, having the main attraction also being the owner, that's pretty good."