In honor of the absolute zero posted by the Bengals defense Sunday against the Browns, here are some whole numbers, led by the five head coaches and six defensive coordinators between shutouts.

6: Defensive coordinators the Bengals have had between the shutouts in Cleveland on Dec. 3, 1989 and Nov. 26, 2006: Dick LeBeau, Ron Lynn, Larry Peccatiello, Mark Duffner, Leslie Frazier, Chuck Bresnahan.

5: Head coaches the Bengals have had between shutouts: Sam Wyche, Dave Shula, Bruce Coslet, Dick LeBeau, Marvin Lewis.

4: Presidential elections between shutouts

269: Games between shutouts

9: Shutouts the Ravens have had since Brian Billick became head coach in 1999. They tuned up for Thursday night's AFC North showdown in Paul Brown Stadium with No. 9 against the Steelers on Sunday and second of the season

20: Interceptions by cornerback Tory James since he joined the Bengals in 2003, just the fifth Bengal to reach that number: Ken Riley 63, Louis Breeden 33, David Fulcher 31, Lemar Parrish 25.

15: Career interceptions by strong safety Kevin Kaesviharn, tied for eighth on the club's all-time list with Eric Thomas, Robert Jackson and Al Beauchamp, one back of Reggie Williams, two back of Tommy Casanova.

103: Interceptions by the Bengals since Kevin Coyle began coaching the secondary assisted by Louie Cioffi in 2001. In 1989, Coyle was defensive coordinator at Holy Cross while Cioffi was a junior in high school on Long Island.

573: Receiving yards by wide receiver Chad Johnson in last three games, most since the 1970 merger, 40 from NFL record, second most all time.

1,055: Yards Johnson has this season, marking fifth straight 1,000-yard season

5: Estimated surgeries running back Chris Perry has had since being drafted in the first round in 2004. The latest one comes Monday for a broken lower right leg. He's expected to return in four months, which would allow him to be ready for workouts that start in late March or early April.

120.7: Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's passer rating Sunday, his lowest in the last three games in the best stretch of his career

9: Palmer's TD passes in the last three games, giving him 21 for the season and putting him on pace for 31, one off his team record from last season

12: Career TD receptions by Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry on 58 catches for a score every 4.8 grabs

158: Bengals record point-after streak by kicker Shayne Graham snapped Sunday after a high snap

186: Graham's overall career PAT streak snapped

16: Road wins under Lewis

17: Home wins under Lewis