A lot on table for Bengals in Ravenous finale

Bengals RB Giovani Bernard is looking to dent the always stingy Ravens run defense.

ZREBIEC

The Ravens running game was supposed to be their strength coming into the season and they returned their same offensive line for a second straight year, which they had never done. They never got the running game going and stuck with it until last week, and the Steelers have a very good run defense. But the Ravens were able to run on them early and offensive coordinator Marc Trestman stuck with the game plan. They're on pace to have the fewest rushing attempts in franchise history. That will be a key. Can they get the run the game going against another good run defense so they can take pressure off quarterback Ryan Mallett?

They're not going to expand too much for Mallett. He's only been here two-and-a-half weeks. It's probably going to be a similar game plan. Run the ball. Take a couple of shots. Obviously Mallett has a strong arm. After watching Matt Schaub and Jimmy Clausen the previous four weeks, it was pretty evident. They'll do a lot of short passes. Mallett gets the ball out fast. Try and stay out of third-and-long situations and get the running game going.

Pittsburgh did not look very good at all. The Ravens won the game turning the ball over and on third down and those are two areas the Ravens have been awful all season on offense and defense. They came into the game with just four interceptions and they picked off Ben Roethlisberger twice and they had another one returned for a 101-yard TD that was called back. The defense was opportunistic and they got off the field for the first time in a long time.

And, frankly, Pittsburgh played poorly. A couple of players said they were flat and head coach Mike Tomlin disagreed. But that was not the Pittsburgh team I watched in recent weeks. I don't know it if was taking the Ravens lightly or what, but I do think the Ravens played one of their better games of the season. They've been in most games, but they haven't got off the field on third down or created the turnovers to put them over the edge. That was the first game where they did that and made the plays late to win it.

Where the improvements have been made on defense is against the pass. In the first half of the season they were ranked as one of the worst teams on defense, mostly against the pass. The run defense has been above average most of the year. But since their mid-season bye they have the No. 1 pass defense in football. I don't know that statistics tell the whole story and I don't know if they do in this case, but what can be deduced is they've improved and I think how they've done it is they've put more defensive backs on the field. They're trying to get teams to run the ball. They're trying to take away big plays. Some of their cornerbacks, Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb, are a little healthier. They brought in cornerback Shareece Wright off the street and he's got some experience and he's been a little bit of an upgrade over what they had. They're also been starting to get after the passer a little more with guys like rookie outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and tackle Timmy Jernigan. Their defense has drastically improved and isn't as bad as it was earlier in the season.

When they asked Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees this week how to stop Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, he said you make him inactive. He's just killed them. He's been the reason they've won four straight against them. Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has not really been healthy much of the year, will see a lot of Green. The matchup was very one-sided in Week Three. Smith is playing a little better than he was then, but I think the Ravens know he'll get his. What they're going to try and do is not let him get over the top, which they've been unable to do in recent matchups. That's what they did against Pittsburgh. Take away the deep stuff, come up and tackle, and make them drive the length of the field. No team had been giving up more big plays than the Ravens. But the improvement on defense coincided with taking away stuff over the top. That will be a focus.

This week the Ravens talked about their respect for the receiving groups of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. They think they're the two best in the league. I assume the game plan will be the same defensively.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron this week. They worked him out before the 2014 draft. They liked him. Harbaugh even compared him to Drew Brees in terms of accuracy and decision-making. Obviously that's a little bit of a stretch, but they're going to know him well. Two of their better defensive players, outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley played with McCarron in college and they've been impressed with him. But Andy Dalton has played good football against the Ravens and their task of stopping the Bengals may not be as tough as it has been in the past. But the Ravens have allowed a lot yards to different quarterbacks this season. Josh McCown lit them up. Even Colin Kaepernick played a really good game against them. They're not in a position to overlook anybody. McCarron is playing pretty good football.

THE EDGE: BENGALS, 26-13. The one thing you can say about this Ravens team is they've been playing hard and that sounds like false praise when you're talking about a team that recently won the Super Bowl and always goes to the playoffs. But let's be honest. They've been out of it for a while now and they are playing better each week.