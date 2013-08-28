A Hard Knocks Life

While lightning hit Simkins, his fellow cameraman Ferdinand LeGrange was hoping to get hit. When the Bengals traveled to practice at Springboro High School last week, LeGrange was assigned so many various angles revolving around the school, the campus and the backdrop, he looked a State of Ohio surveyor. He shot landscapes. He followed the custodian for a good half-hour. Finally, when only a fleeting shot of the gate to the school unlocking makes it to the screen, LeGrange exults.

"They used one," he says later, even if it is his only shot that makes it out of Springboro.

"That's part of the business," he says. "We were running getting different angles with the sun going down. It was fantastic. And they used one shot. It's one of those things. We're always rolling and we're always recording. But you never know when something memorable is going to happen. I always think about that. I want every single thing I shoot in there. I know the reality of it. But I get excited every time I see it."

Plenty of LeGrange's shots made it, though, especially from Dallas, where he followed the wires of WILL linebacker Vontaze Burfict and quarterback Andy Dalton. LeGrange also rode in Dalton's car to his Dallas house and on the way got a kick out of Dalton directing the crew to take footage of his alma mater Texas Christian: "It's coming up on your right."

"He's a really nice guy," LeGrange says. "(Burfict) is great. He's quietly becoming one of the guys you want to go to."

But as always, more shots didn't make it, and a lot of times the crew remembers those the most. Especially at cuts. It never made the light of day but LeGrange's crew trailed rookie wide receiver Jheranie Boyd as he walked from the hotel to get a daily milkshake at Fountain Square. Every day. He still did it the day he got cut and LeGrange remembers how the camera caught him smiling and waving to the crew.

"He's just a nice, friendly guy," LeGrange says. "Here he is, he doesn't know what he's going to do next. But there he is waving and talking."

On Sunday, when the Bengals had to cut to 75 players, there was a camera crew outside the draft room, in the locker room, and in the parking lot with a robo cam perched at the exit of the last elevator ride.

Those stories are always the toughest for versatile production assistant Matt Montoya. Montoya, son of Max, the greatest guard in Bengals history, is a veteran of TV and movie productions in his hometown and California, and worked the Bengals Knocks of '09. But before he made his way in the industry, he was playing football at Miami of Ohio before he got sat down for The Talk.

"You just hate to see it," says Matty Nice. "One minute they're here and the next they're gone. I remember how I felt. Now we're into the meat of the show with the guys getting cut. Early on when you're meeting guys, setting up the stories, it's a little more light-hearted."

The P.A.s also look for signs of themselves in the show. They are huge and unsung, there to give aid and comfort to the camera and audio, doling out batteries and tapes when they can never run out for fear of missing The Moment.

They are the cameraman's eyes when he's looking through the lens and the audio man's ears when he's wired in elsewhere. They take notes to highlight the footage, which are later transcribed into emails sent through "The Pipe."

You can catch Montoya in the bowels of PBS for his 8 a.m. call and 8:30 hot, which means they're moving and the cameras are rolling, and he's loading up batteries and sunscreen, reading notes and "preparing like the players are preparing for practice."

"I can't take credit for anything because it's such collaboration," Montoya says as he sits down to watch Tuesday night. "It's not up to us. You have to be in the right place at the right time."

Montoya bounces from crew to crew so the moments are streaming together. But he already knows one shot he'll see. In Dallas he was with the crew following rookie defensive end Margus Hunt, the charismatic Estonian with an American sense of humor; a storyline that is playing well.

"You've seen the buildup from Day 1," Montoya says. "He's a second-round draft pick. He's got a lot of pressure on him to perform. Everyone knows that. We're there at practice. We see his improvement. When he got that sack, I'm like, fist pump. And I looked around and put my hand in my pocket."

The vibes must be coming through. Back in New York, Harmon laughs when asked about some of his favorite bits of this season.

"I hate to be like everybody else," Harmon says. "But I can't get enough of Margus Hunt."

The TV is still on, but the room is nearly empty, the cake is half-eaten, and Simkins and O'Bryan are shaking their heads about their Hunt interview as they take off.

"It was early in the morning and the room we were going to use was locked," O'Bryan says. "Couldn't find a key. We were scrambling."

"We improvised and went outside," Simkins says. "We shot him with the bridge in the background."

"It worked out pretty well," O'Bryan says.

It is 11:15 p.m. Gehring has made his call for 6:15 a.m.

"A lot to get in now," he says, one final Tuesday night looming and they won't even be here.

"We may shoot the team picture Monday morning," Simkins says, "and that's the last thing we'll do."