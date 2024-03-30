 Skip to main content
2024 Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Another Draft, Another Alabama Corner?

Mar 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

ESPN.com - Matt Miller

"After signing right tackle Trent Brown in free agency, the Bengals are cleared to address the defense in Round 1. Teaming Arnold up with DJ TurnerCam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton gives Cincinnati's secondary a chance to compete with any team in the AFC. Arnold was a five-star safety prospect but made the move to cornerback, where he started for two seasons and collected six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He also ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot and 189 pounds, and he is feisty and physical at the line of scrimmage. In short, he has the skill set of a true CB1 and future Pro Bowler."

OT JC Latham, Alabama

CBS Sports - Pete Prisco

"They need to get a long-term answer at right tackle and JC Latham is a perfect fit. He is a big, power player who will give them a nice right tackle even after they signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal."

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

"Latham was enormous at the NFL Scouting Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick. And the Bengals have a history of selecting blockers in Round 1 who didn't work out pre-draft."

Pro Football Network - Will Helms

"At this point, I think the Bengals are best set up to take the best player available and find a spot for him. That being said, JC Latham is likely an upgrade over the rotation at right tackle and could slot in as an immediate starter."

USA Today Sports - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

"Massive offensive tackles are always welcome in Cincinnati, which added the 6-8, 370-pound Trent Brown to step in at right tackle opposite Orlando Brown Jr., who measures 6-8 and 345 pounds. ... the 6-6, 342-pound Latham could be a fixture for the franchise."

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

The Athletic - Ben Standig

"Enter Murphy, who might be a draft-day steal if available at No. 18, considering his intense pocket-collapsing game shown at Texas (45 quarterback pressures)."

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

"...  they make the wise choice of Taliese Fuaga, who can play guard in the short-term and move over to right tackle long-term."

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and ball skills to thrive playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase and potentially Tee Higgins as well"

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

ESPN.com - Mike Tannenbaum

"So how about Mims? He has a 6-8, 340-pound frame, and his 1.78-second 10-yard split in his 40-yard dash shows his acceleration."

