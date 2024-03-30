2024 Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Another Draft, Another Alabama Corner?

"After signing right tackle Trent Brown in free agency, the Bengals are cleared to address the defense in Round 1. Teaming Arnold up with DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton gives Cincinnati's secondary a chance to compete with any team in the AFC. Arnold was a five-star safety prospect but made the move to cornerback, where he started for two seasons and collected six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He also ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot and 189 pounds, and he is feisty and physical at the line of scrimmage. In short, he has the skill set of a true CB1 and future Pro Bowler."