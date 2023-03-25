2023 Free Agency: See How The Bengals Graded

Mar 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The start of the 2023 NFL Free Agency saw the Bengals adding T Orlando Brown Jr. and S Nick Scott to the team. Here are media grades on the Bengals' free agent moves.

Overall Free Agent Class Grades

Sporting News: A

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News gave the Bengals an A for their 2023 Free Agency Class.

"The Bengals had to be calculated with what they could afford to keep in their AFC contender mix with contracts for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins looming."

PFF: A-

PFF gave the Bengals an A- for their 2023 Free Agency Class.

"Cincinnati gets great value on a very good player here. Brown has five straight seasons with a pass-block grade of 73.5 or better and has played over 1,000 snaps in four straight years."

CBS Sports: B+

Garrett Podell gave the Bengals a B+ for their 2023 Free Agency Class.

"The Bengals signed Chiefs Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million pact. Joe Burrow is surely sleeping soundly these days."

Orlando Brown Jr. Signing Grades

SB Nation: A+

James Dator, Mark Schofield, and Joseph Acosta of SB Nation gave the Bengals an A+ for their signing of Orlando Brown Jr..

"It's a big year for offensive line contracts, and the Bengals found a way to get the best in class — and for less than other teams spent."

Bleacher Report: A+

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report gave the Bengals an A for their signing of Orlando Brown Jr.

"This was a need for the Bengals, and they got the No. 1 player on our free-agent big board—without overpaying."

Nick Scott Signing Grades

AtoZ Sports: B+

John Sheeran of AtoZ Sports gave the Bengals a B+ for their signing of Nick Scott.

"On top of his leadership experience, the former seventh-round pick comes to Cincinnati with high-level athleticism and processing speed to play either safety spot."

Sports Illustrated: B

Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated gave the Bengals a B for their signing of Nick Scott.

"The Bengals addressed their safety needs with a former Super Bowl champion."

