2005 season ticket prices

SEASON TICKET PRICES

(per game)

Section Price

Zone EE (North End Zone, Club Level) $44

Zone J (Corners, Canopy Level) $44

Zones D, E (Corners / End Zone, Field Level) $55

Zones F, G, H (Sidelines, Canopy Level) $53

Zones A, B, C (Sidelines, Field Level) $63

Zone CC (Convertible Club, Club Level) $63

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES

(if available)

Section Price

Zone EE (North End Zone, Club Level) $49

Zone J (Corners, Canopy Level) $49

Zones D, E (Corners / End Zone, Field Level) $60

Zones F, G, H (Sidelines, Canopy Level) $58

Zones A, B, C (Sidelines, Field Level) $68

Zone CC (Convertible Club, Club Level) $68

The Bengals 2005 home schedule showcases games against division rivals – the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens – as well as the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. The opponents for the two Bengals preseason home games are yet to be announced by the NFL.

Price increases for season tickets will vary from $3 per game (Zones A, B, C, F, G, H, and CC) to $5 (Zone E), while some locations will remain unchanged from their 2004 price (Zone D). The 2005 prices will create an average season ticket price (without club seat premiums) of $56.89, which remains below the NFL average from last season ($58.04). For this past 2004 season, the Bengals average season ticket price ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Beginning Monday, patrons interested in season tickets can contact a ticket sales representative by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513).621.TDTD (8383). Bengals Season Ticket Holders from the 2004 season are scheduled to receive their first renewal invoice for 2005 season tickets in February.