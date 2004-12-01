2004 Toys for Tots Collection Results

Thank you Bengals fans

The Cincinnati Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves are pleased to announce the results of our 2004 Toys for Tots collection held prior to the Bengals-Browns game on Sunday, November 28. Bengals fans generously contributed 4,500 new toys, which was an increase of 2,300 toys over last year's collection.

In addition Bengals fans gave $12,036 in cash donations which was $3,000 more than 2003. "With more than 20,000 children in the 10 county tri-state areas being supported during the holiday season by Toys for Tots, the Bengals toy collection is by far our largest. We are very grateful for all the contributions," said U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer Peter Dewing.

A check for $10,000 from Meijer was also presented to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign prior to kickoff.