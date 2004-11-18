11-18-2004-UNKNOWN

11-18-04, 6:35 p.m.

BY GEOFF OBSON

For every successful field goal he kicks at home, Bengals kicker Shayne Graham is donating $200 to the FreestoreFoodbank, and the Cincinnatian Hotel is providing a meal for three children from Kids Café at a dinner banquet at the downtown hotel in January of 2005. Graham plans to attend the dinner and serve the children food, as well as sign autographs.

"I like the idea of being able to see all the people we're helping out," Graham said. "We actually see the faces, we see all of them."

Since the program began, Graham has kicked seven field goals at Paul Brown Stadium for a $1,400 donation, as well as helping to feed 21 underprivileged children

"Once Shayne signed his long term contract with the Bengals, his next request was to become involved with the local community, since Cincinnati is his new home," said Rob Roche, Graham's agent who negotiated a five-year, $6.5 million deal with Jacksonville earlier this year that was matched by the Bengals. "Shayne has always expressed a desire to help underprivileged children and as we reached out to the local business community, the Cincinnatian Hotel was extremely supportive of our campaign right from the beginning and has generously supported the Good for 3 program since."