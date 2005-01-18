01-18-2005-UNKNOWN

1-18-05, 4:20 p.m.

BY GEOFF HOBSON

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis didn't announce his new defensive coordinator Tuesday and wouldn't put a time frame on the decision to replace Leslie Frazier. All indications still point to defensive assistant Chuck Bresnahan getting the nod, but Lewis wouldn't say if he has interviewed candidates from other teams.

Lewis did say he planned to cut training camp short by a week this season in an effort to avoid the 1-4 starts that have marred the club's 8-8 records the past two years. Instead of breaking from Georgetown College after the third pre-season game, Lewis said he's looking to break after the second game so his players have a longer time to get settled in Cincinnati before the regular-season opener.