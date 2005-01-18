01-18-2005-UNKNOWN

1-18-05, 4:20 p.m.
BY GEOFF HOBSON
Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis didn't announce his new defensive coordinator Tuesday and wouldn't put a time frame on the decision to replace Leslie Frazier. All indications still point to defensive assistant Chuck Bresnahan getting the nod, but Lewis wouldn't say if he has interviewed candidates from other teams.
Lewis did say he planned to cut training camp short by a week this season in an effort to avoid the 1-4 starts that have marred the club's 8-8 records the past two years. Instead of breaking from Georgetown College after the third pre-season game, Lewis said he's looking to break after the second game so his players have a longer time to get settled in Cincinnati before the regular-season opener.
In a session with local beat reporters, Lewis also said that any position other than quarterback or cornerback is on the table for the April draft. He also said it's too early to say if wide receiver Peter Warrick (knee, leg) is going to be ready for the voluntary camps, but he also said he expects him to be healthy because both he and the team will keep a closer eye on his rehab.