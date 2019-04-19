Zac Taylor News Conference - 4/19

You went through this process as a quarterback. Did you take anything from that experience and use it as an evaluator?

"Oh yeah absolutely. You have your canned answers when you're at the combine and the things you've been programmed to say. 'Hey, what's your favorite third-and-seven play?' Trust me, I knew a couple of the tricks that I was taught, so I tried to weasel my way around those and made sure I could get past those answers from these guys. I know a little bit about how they're programmed as they go through this process."

You kind of had that experience with L.A. Rams QB Jared Goff. People said that he was a bust during his rookie year, and he wasn't playing in the right fit systematically with his skillset. Your coaching staff came in and all of a sudden, you have a phenomenal player. Is one of the big things trying to project their skillset, whatever their position is, to your system?

"Yes, you're right about that. It is important. We came in Jared's second year. It's hard for a rookie to come in and play. I think we turned over the top four receivers in the offseason as well, so there's a lot of things that go into that. You sign two veteran offensive linemen that year and drafted a couple of receivers that came in and played right away. Not only was Jared a very talented player, it was a difficult first year. The offense as a whole changed around him, and then you started to see the most around the guys. Often times you're evaluating a quarterback and maybe they don't have all of the things around them that they need, or maybe they're in the wrong system. It's scary that a guy sometimes can almost get buried for that and just never get the opportunity to shine when he has great potential. Jared is going to have an unbelievable future in this league. He's already started to show that. It's interesting the things that can happen to quarterbacks in this league sometimes, just based on the situation they find themselves in."

In your first pro assignment, you were handed a first-round quarterback. What was that experience like?

"That was probably the most unusual experience, because I'd been with Ryan Tannehill for four years at Texas A&M. We were running the exact same offense that we ran at Texas A&M because Mike Sherman came to Miami. That was the most unique in that we brought a quarterback into the building who knew the system better than everyone really. He'd invest more reps than any person. That was an unusual situation, so he was a little bit more ready to come in and play because he felt comfortable in the system, and that was a big advantage."

Are there any lessons you took from that for this draft or past drafts?

"For any young quarterback, what happens to those guys is that the season ends and then they get ready for the Senior Bowl. Then they're throwing and getting ready for the combine, then they're throwing and getting ready for their pro day, then they're throwing and getting ready for the rookie minicamp. So they're throwing nonstop since the season ends, whereas the veterans that are in this league, they're not throwing. Once their season ends, they probably take off until March or April and then start to get back into the mix of things. You're adding a lot of throws as these guys basically get ready for the biggest moment of their lives, to show off their skills. You have to be mindful of that in the summertime and in training camp, especially if the guy is going to be your starter. I'm talking just generals here. Those are things you noticed with those young quarterbacks when I had one. You have to try to manage that guy and manage his reps, because they're young and they'll throw all day, every day. Then December rolls around, they're the starting quarterback, and all of a sudden their shoulder starts to wear down a bit. I think every team in the league is aware of that and does a pretty good job of managing that."

As a quarterbacks coach, I'd imagine you've looked at every quarterback, down to the least likely college free agent guy. As a head coach, how many position groups and how many guys are you studying?

"You really do try to manage those first couple rounds. We've been in draft meetings for the last couple of weeks with Duke (Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin) and his staff, so you hear about all of the prospects. As the head coach, you're not going to be able to watch every single prospect. You have guys that you trust in the scouting department, and you have position coaches that you've hired to trust and manage their position, and you respect their opinion. You try to get through a good portion of them in these early rounds to be educated on what you want and who's available, but at the same time, you trust the staff in the building and their opinion. It all is taken into account as you go through it."

In your experiences in the NFL from a draft standpoint, does anyone have as close of a relationship as the Bengals have here, in terms of all the coaches having a voice in the draft process?

"It's hard for me to say, to be honest. It's not a question I directly ask other people. I certainly think the communication here is second to none and that the coaches get to go to as many pro days as they desire, or research these guys that they're thinking about drafting. We sit in there and everyone gives their opinion, so it's been a great process in that you're getting all of the information and everyone's opinion is respected and taken into account. There's still a lot of work left to do in this next week as you sort things out, but it's been a great process for this staff so far."

Whenever players are selected in the first or second round, there's a ripple effect in the locker room at that position sometimes. When that happens, do you plan on calling a player that maybe would wonder what's going on if you drafted a player at his position in the first or second round?

"It just depends on the situation often times. I don't think there's a right or wrong answer to that. You do take everything into account. You're managing a lot of different people on the team, and you ought to get the most out of everybody. You're always open and honest with these conversations, so those are just things we'll handle as they come up."

Mike Sherman was the Green Bay Packers' coach when Aaron Rodgers slid to the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Have you ever talked to him about that day, and are there any lessons to be learned from quarterbacks sliding?

"Not necessarily. I was in college, so I remember it happening, but at the same time not really knowing the caliber of the players. They were both in the Pac-10, I think Matt (Leinart) — or no, it was Alex Smith wasn't it? So I didn't pay too much attention to it. And to be honest, it's never really come up with us. I'm sure they're glad it happened. It's worked out well for them, but we haven't had a specific conversation about it."

Are you guys going to have any joint practices during training camp, or are you considering it?

"It doesn't look like we'll have any joint practices this year. That's something we're always open to in the future, but nothing set in stone right now. I would say to start that it doesn't look like we'll have one this year."

Do you like the idea of those?

"I'm always open to that. I've done it in the past. A lot of it depends on the scheduling, when and where you're playing, and just if it works. Again, this year it doesn't look like we'll do that, but I'm certainly open to it in the future."

What are your thoughts on playing at Seattle for your first game?

"We were going to have to open against somebody (laughs). Everyone this time of year is a good team and they're looking to make their team better, so it's certainly a team I have played a couple times the last couple of years. They've played against me as well. It will be a good challenge. It's a loud environment, great team, well-coached. Those guys are physical, and they play hard. It will be an exciting first test for us."

Three out of your first four games are on the road, but four of six to end the season are at home…

"That's right. It's however you want to look at it."

What's your gut feeling on that?

"I try not to read too much into anything, to be quite honest with you. We knew how many games we were going to play on the road and against who. It doesn't matter to me how it was all going to play out. We had a sense the first game was going to be on the road, so it's at Seattle. We have two west coast trips this year, so from a travel schedule standpoint it's probably nice that one is early in the season, before the grind of the season gets going. I'm exited for it. There's a lot of great opportunities as you look at the schedule. You like how it plays out — you've got a Monday night game, and some great division games early and late. I'm just excited to get the process started."

Have you played in London before?

"Many times. Almost played in Mexico City once (laughs), and then we didn't."

Are you going to travel over to London on Thursday of that week?

"We'll likely go on Thursday."

Is there anything you have learned from in your previous experiences about the travel?