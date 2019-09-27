Week In Review: Positive Vibes For Steelers Week
Bengals-Steelers. It's as if the names have been changed to protect the innocent interlopers that have yet to play in one of the NFL's more compelling, draining and flat-out physically punishing rivalries when Monday Night Football (8:15-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) is the stage for the newest chapter of the ancient series.
Wyche Remembers When 'It Just Clicked' In That First Season
Sam Wyche, the Bengals Super Bowl coach who started his career 0-5, had a word of advice for everyone in Bengaldom Wednesday and not just Zac Taylor. "It just clicked," Wyche said. "It just finally clicked. That's the word." That's something else Wyche may mention to Taylor, too. It took time to get his program going.
Taylor-Made Takes: Whatever We Have To Do To Get a First Down and Score Points
Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to discuss the rivalry with the Steelers, his team's energy heading into Week 4 and the play of quarterback Andy Dalton.
Quick Hits: Green out; Glenn returns limited; Taylor Won't Have To Beg To Stay up Monday; McRae Emerges After Steelers Zero In
Taylor said Thursday what everyone pretty much knew. Wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) won't play Monday night in Pittsburgh (8:15 p.m.-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) and said he's not sure when he'll return to practice. He also had no definitive word on left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), but Glenn did have on a helmet and did some individual drills with the offensive line in what turned out to be his first practice in six weeks, although it was limited.
Brown Salutes Marty
Bengals president Mike Brown, still very much the Ohio kid who grew up idolizing Bob Feller as much as Marion Motley in a Cleveland of more than 70 years ago, is still, at heart, a radio guy. He made football his life but baseball one of his few hobbies and on Thursday he reflected on how Marty Brennaman has helped him enjoy it. Brown couldn't listen to Brennaman's last call Thursday because it came in the middle of a Bengals practice in the heart of Steelers Week. But he heard enough of the eternal Voice of the Reds others to know his town was losing a friend.
Other Noteworthy Items
- WR Auden Tate did something no Bengals receiver has accomplished in nearly two decades.
- Watch GEICO Locker Room Interviews with WR Tyler Boyd, RB Joe Mixon, DE Sam Hubbard and Auden Tate.
- View photo galleries of the Bengals on Monday Night Football, Week 3 at Buffalo and Thursday's practice.
- The team acquired cornerbacks Torry McTyrer and Greg Mabin after placing Darius Phillips on the Reserve/Injured List.
- Tickets are on sale for the Bengals' next home game (Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.) against the Arizona Cardinals.