Week In Review: Positive Vibes For Steelers Week

Sep 27, 2019 at 11:38 AM
190628-Week_in_Review

Week In Review: Positive Vibes For Steelers Week

Bengals-Steelers. It's as if the names have been changed to protect the innocent interlopers that have yet to play in one of the NFL's more compelling, draining and flat-out physically punishing rivalries when Monday Night Football (8:15-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) is the stage for the newest chapter of the ancient series.

Related Links

Wyche Remembers When 'It Just Clicked' In That First Season

Sam Wyche, the Bengals Super Bowl coach who started his career 0-5, had a word of advice for everyone in Bengaldom Wednesday and not just Zac Taylor. "It just clicked," Wyche said. "It just finally clicked. That's the word." That's something else Wyche may mention to Taylor, too. It took time to get his program going.

Taylor-Made Takes: Whatever We Have To Do To Get a First Down and Score Points

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to discuss the rivalry with the Steelers, his team's energy heading into Week 4 and the play of quarterback Andy Dalton.

Quick Hits: Green out; Glenn returns limited; Taylor Won't Have To Beg To Stay up Monday; McRae Emerges After Steelers Zero In

Taylor said Thursday what everyone pretty much knew. Wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) won't play Monday night in Pittsburgh (8:15 p.m.-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) and said he's not sure when he'll return to practice. He also had no definitive word on left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), but Glenn did have on a helmet and did some individual drills with the offensive line in what turned out to be his first practice in six weeks, although it was limited.

View this post on Instagram

A young @andydalton14 spotted in Buffalo 👀

A post shared by Bengals (@bengals) on

Brown Salutes Marty

Bengals president Mike Brown, still very much the Ohio kid who grew up idolizing Bob Feller as much as Marion Motley in a Cleveland of more than 70 years ago, is still, at heart, a radio guy. He made football his life but baseball one of his few hobbies and on Thursday he reflected on how Marty Brennaman has helped him enjoy it. Brown couldn't listen to Brennaman's last call Thursday because it came in the middle of a Bengals practice in the heart of Steelers Week. But he heard enough of the eternal Voice of the Reds others to know his town was losing a friend.

Other Noteworthy Items

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Tyler Boyd Says Bengals Gunning For AFC's Top Seed And Every One A Must

With the Bengals on their longest streak of Tyler Boyd's seven seasons (five), he says the Bengals are trying to end the season with nine straight in order to get the top AFC seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

news

Bengals RG Alex Cappa Returns To Tampa As The Glass-Eater Who Bottled A Dream

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack's "Glass-Eaters," are chewing through the playoff picture and the pundits and when they try to take a bite out of the Buccaneers Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Tampa Bay, right guard Alex Cappa plays his old team as he continues his rise from Safeway to-go cups to champagne bottles.

news

Quick Hits (Burrow-Brady Edition:) Bengals' Karras, Ex-Brady Teammate, Gives His Take While Burrow Dismisses Comparisons With 'He's Tom and I'm Joe'

Bengals center Ted Karras, who spent four seasons with the Tom Brady Patriots, has high praise for his old quarterback in advance of Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Tampa Bay "I would put him on a list of top five Americans all-time," said Karras Wednesday of his still evolving list that includes Teddy Roosevelt.

news

How Bengals Captain Michael Thomas Is Using His First NFL Game To Help His Teammates In The Next One Vs. Tom Brady

Nine years ago Thursday in his first NFL game, Bengals safety Michael Thomas outfoxed The GOAT.  Hear what he's telling his teammates to expect from Tom Brady on Sunday.

Advertising