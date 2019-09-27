Only Names Have Changed In 100th Meeting of Bengals-Steelers

Indeed the more pragmatic reason for what has happened since Jan. 8, 2016 is that Eifert and Green have missed a combined 50 games. But Eifert is back, Green is close to getting back for an AFC North push and Smith is talking about how they can win in Pittsburgh.

"AFC North football at its finest. Two really good teams that don't think they should be 0-3. It's going to be a really good game," Smith said. "Not executing when it counts the most. That's been our Achilles' heel back in the past. But this is a new day. A new team. A new leader in Zac. We're doing some really good stuff on offense. We just have to compete and execute."

Smith can take you on a nice tour of the rivalry starting with his first one 10 years ago at PBS.

"We won on a touchdown by Andre Caldwell," Smith said of the four-yard TD catch with 14 seconds left.

He was hurt for that one, but played in the next one six weeks later at Heinz. The War of 18-12 the Bengals won in a game that had barely 500 yards of combined offense where Bernard Scott scored the only touchdown on a kick return and the Steelers got a huge 15-yard flag when James Harrison swung at Andrew Whitworth.

"I remember that. It was bananas," Smith said. "That game was physical. A lot of fun. It reminded me of playing in college in the SEC. Two class organizations that really want to win."

One of those Monday nights against the Steelers was a coming out for Bernard, when he skated to his first NFL touchdown on a 27-yard pass that helped the Bengals win the 2013 PBS opener, a huge win that got them to 1-1 and began the run to the division title.