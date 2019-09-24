Week 4 Game Capsule | Bengals at Steelers
Sep 24, 2019 at 05:03 PM
You can't really call them "Must Games," but pretty close. Maybe Back-to-the-Wall games and the Bengals of the last two seasons have been terrific in those. Call them 7-1 (2-0 this year) and it looks like one of those games Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and ESPN) in Cleveland.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed after Friday's practice that Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss "some time,' with a hip issue and is expected to make a full recovery ... Key to game is stopping Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, Bengal villain ... Just 33 games in, Joe Burrow pursuing Bengals' long-distance records.