Bengals Sign Mabin From Practice Squad; Waive Sutherland

The Bengals today signed CB Greg Mabin off the practice squad and waived G Keaton Sutherland.
Mabin (6-2, 200), a third-year player out of the University of Iowa, had signed yesterday to the Bengals' practice squad. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, and later spent time with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He has played in 20 career games (one start), and has 18 tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
Sutherland, a rookie, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May, and had been signed off the practice squad on Sept. 17.