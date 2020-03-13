Week In Review: Draft Day Scenarios

news

As the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday, the only deal the Bengals made came from their belief that their roster and practice squad are deep, talented, and ready. That was made clear when their first move after the deadline was using the third and final elevation to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday for veteran tight end Tanner Hudson in the run-up to Sunday night's game (8:20-Cinciunnati's Channel 5) at Paycor Stadium against the Bills.