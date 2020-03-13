Week In Review: Draft Day Scenarios

Mar 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

Week In Review: Draft Day Scenarios

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson answers questions from fans in the latest edition of Hobson's Choice. Topics include looking at options in free agency, a long term contract for WR A.J. Green and potential draft day trade scenarios.

Here Is One Bengals All-Decade Team To Debate

With a timeout at the two-minute warning before free agency and the draft, it is a good time to debate the Bengals' all-time team of the 2010s. The Bengals.com team of Michael LaPlaca, digital media specialist, and Geoff Hobson, senior writer, make the case for their All-Decade picks.

Full List of the Bengals Picks In The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL released the full order of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals at the moment have seven choices in the selection meeting that will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick and has six additional selections in rounds two through seven.

Kenny Anderson Sees A Completion With Burrow

Ken Anderson, the NFL's first 70-percent passer in the Super Bowl Era while becoming the Bengals all-time leading passer, has a history of being accurate and he believes he's on the mark when it comes to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Other Noteworthy Items

Game Within The Game: Quick Decision, Quicker Throw Defines Joe Burrow's Rise

Joe Burrow enters Sunday night's game at Paycor Stadium (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) against the Bills as the most accurate passer of all-time. We took one pass from Sunday's win against the 49ers to show you why.
Bengals Partner With Western and Southern

The Bengals and Western & Southern Financial Group announced a new partnership that connects two premier Cincinnati brands and makes Western & Southern an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals Deal In Depth

As the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday, the only deal the Bengals made came from their belief that their roster and practice squad are deep, talented, and ready. That was made clear when their first move after the deadline was using the third and final elevation to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday for veteran tight end Tanner Hudson in the run-up to Sunday night's game (8:20-Cinciunnati's Channel 5) at Paycor Stadium against the Bills.
Quick Hits: If This Is November,  It Must Be Joe Burrow And Bengals; Clay Johnston Returns With Flannel Magic; Orlando Brown Jr. On Zac Taylor's Empathy

With the Bengals hosting the Bills Sunday night (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Paycor Stadium's city of stripes,   it is November now. In the last two seasons, that's when Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has become a stone-cold killer.
