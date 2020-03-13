Week In Review: Draft Day Scenarios
Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson answers questions from fans in the latest edition of Hobson's Choice. Topics include looking at options in free agency, a long term contract for WR A.J. Green and potential draft day trade scenarios.
Here Is One Bengals All-Decade Team To Debate
With a timeout at the two-minute warning before free agency and the draft, it is a good time to debate the Bengals' all-time team of the 2010s. The Bengals.com team of Michael LaPlaca, digital media specialist, and Geoff Hobson, senior writer, make the case for their All-Decade picks.
Full List of the Bengals Picks In The 2020 NFL Draft
The NFL released the full order of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals at the moment have seven choices in the selection meeting that will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick and has six additional selections in rounds two through seven.
Kenny Anderson Sees A Completion With Burrow
Ken Anderson, the NFL's first 70-percent passer in the Super Bowl Era while becoming the Bengals all-time leading passer, has a history of being accurate and he believes he's on the mark when it comes to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Other Noteworthy Items
- Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack and wide receiver Michael Westbrook were selected to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame.
- View photo galleries of the Bengals all-time leading rushers, WR Auden Tate and S Shawn Williams.
- The Bengals signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.