Bengals Sign Tony Brown To Contract Extension

Mar 12, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Tony Brown, a third-year player in 2020, was acquired on waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 30.
Scott Boehm/2019 Scott Boehm
Tony Brown, a third-year player in 2020, was acquired on waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 30.

The Bengals today signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

Brown, a third-year player in 2020, was acquired on waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 30. His contract had been due to expire next week.

Brown signed as a college free agent with the L.A. Chargers out of the University of Alabama in 2018, though he went on to play his first two NFL seasons with the Packers. He played in 20 regular-season games (three starts) for Green Bay and recorded 39 tackles, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles on defense, plus another six tackles and a blocked PAT on special teams.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: If This Is November,  It Must Be Joe Burrow And Bengals; Clay Johnston Returns With Flannel Magic; Orlando Brown Jr. On Zac Taylor's Empathy

With the Bengals hosting the Bills Sunday night (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Paycor Stadium's city of stripes,   it is November now. In the last two seasons, that's when Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has become a stone-cold killer.
news

Joe Burrow Named Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8 Against 49ers

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 31-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Tight End Signed to Active Roster, LB Signed to Practice Squad

news

Help Us Light Up The Jungle During Sunday Night Football!

Learn how you can be a part of the in-game light shows in stadium for Sunday Night Football against the Bills.
Advertising