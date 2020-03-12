Bengals Sign Tony Brown To Contract Extension

Brown, a third-year player in 2020, was acquired on waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 30. His contract had been due to expire next week.

Brown signed as a college free agent with the L.A. Chargers out of the University of Alabama in 2018, though he went on to play his first two NFL seasons with the Packers. He played in 20 regular-season games (three starts) for Green Bay and recorded 39 tackles, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles on defense, plus another six tackles and a blocked PAT on special teams.