Kenny Anderson Sees A Completion With Burrow

Ken Anderson, the NFL's first 70-percent passer in the Super Bowl Era while becoming the Bengals all-time leading passer, has a history of being accurate and he believes he's on the mark when it comes to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I think he's the No. 1 pick in the draft," said Anderson Tuesday, preparing for his duties as the grand marshal for Cincinnati's St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

This is how good Anderson was. A good 34 years after he threw the last pass of a career that included his rare four NFL passing titles, he's still leading parades in the town he helped bring a Super Bowl berth.

But while Anderson holds the franchise record for most seasons with 16, he actually coached quarterbacks in the NFL longer than that during 17 years with the Bengals, Jaguars and Steelers.

Under his tutelage, Jeff Blake went from the waiver wire to Waikiki in the 1995 Pro Bowl, Byron Leftwich had his best season as a starter and future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger won a Super Bowl.

And he likes the looks of Burrow even though he hasn't been taking notes.