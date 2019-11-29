Week In Review: Dalton Returns

Nov 29, 2019 at 11:25 AM
191023-Week-In-Review

Week In Review: Dalton Returns

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided his team needed a win more than another Sunday evaluating rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. Taylor announced Monday that Andy Dalton is again his starter for what he hopes are the last five games of the season beginning against the Jets at Paul Brown Stadium this Sunday and the NFL's No. 8 defense.

View this post on Instagram

Wishing all a safe & happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

A post shared by Bengals (@bengals) on

190514-main-image-layers-ticket-matchup_JETS_v2

Sun., Dec. 1 | 1 p.m. ET

For The Record, Dalton Commands Respect Past And Present

It took only the time between two mere full moons for Andy Dalton to regain some of the popularity he originally won during his first five seasons in the NFL he led the Bengals to the playoffs in each year. But even when Dalton got benched, one of his biggest fans sent a text letting him know he still was.

Taylor-Made Takes: Trying To Do Everything To Win

Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to discuss the move back to Andy Dalton from Ryan Finley and trying to balance winning now with the big picture. And he saw something Sunday he had never seen.

50% Off of "This Day In Bengals History"

For a limited time, get your copy of "This Day In Bengals History" by Geoff Hobson this holiday season. This Day in Bengals History brings to life the team's past as it was lived. Step inside and find yourself experiencing the best Bengals moments once again.

Adapt and Evolve: Randy Bullock Gives The Bengals A Leg Up

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock after eight years in the league understands a comprehensive approach is the best method to achieve success. Especially in the world of specialists where they are viewed as either a hero or zero based off of their last kick.

Other Noteworthy Items

Related Content

news

How To Watch Packers at Bengals for Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason

Learn how you watch watch, listen and stream the Packers-Bengals preseason game in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
news

Bengals Release Uniform Schedule for 2023 Season

Learn what the Bengals are wearing and when for the 2023 season.
news

Logan Wilson And Germaine Pratt Extend Their Run Into Conversation For NFL's Best Backer Tandem

If Germaine Pratt is "Playoff P," then Logan Wilson is "Big Game Dub." Wilson and Pratt, married in the middle for at least four more seasons, emerge as one of NFL's best tandems.
news

Training Camp Report: New Bengals Tandem Of McPherson-Robbins Has Hold On Situations; Rookies Iosivas And Turner In Battle Of Talented Traits

What the Bengals did during Monday's workout is the NFL version of watching paint dry. But they're just the strokes needed to complete a Rembrandt, a Van Gogh or maybe even an Andrew Wyeth at the gun on a Baltimore canvas.
Advertising