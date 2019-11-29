Week In Review: Dalton Returns
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided his team needed a win more than another Sunday evaluating rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. Taylor announced Monday that Andy Dalton is again his starter for what he hopes are the last five games of the season beginning against the Jets at Paul Brown Stadium this Sunday and the NFL's No. 8 defense.
For The Record, Dalton Commands Respect Past And Present
It took only the time between two mere full moons for Andy Dalton to regain some of the popularity he originally won during his first five seasons in the NFL he led the Bengals to the playoffs in each year. But even when Dalton got benched, one of his biggest fans sent a text letting him know he still was.
Taylor-Made Takes: Trying To Do Everything To Win
Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to discuss the move back to Andy Dalton from Ryan Finley and trying to balance winning now with the big picture. And he saw something Sunday he had never seen.
50% Off of "This Day In Bengals History"
For a limited time, get your copy of "This Day In Bengals History" by Geoff Hobson this holiday season. This Day in Bengals History brings to life the team's past as it was lived. Step inside and find yourself experiencing the best Bengals moments once again.
Adapt and Evolve: Randy Bullock Gives The Bengals A Leg Up
Bengals kicker Randy Bullock after eight years in the league understands a comprehensive approach is the best method to achieve success. Especially in the world of specialists where they are viewed as either a hero or zero based off of their last kick.
Other Noteworthy Items
- Find out how to watch, listen and follow Sunday's game against the Jets. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
- View photo galleries from last Sunday's contest against the Steelers, the Ben-Gals Cheerleaders, Bengals versus Jets through the years and Wednesday's practice.
- Watch GEICO Locker Room video of TE C.J. Uzomah, CB William Jackson and DE Sam Hubbard previewing Week 13.
- Read what Taylor and Dalton said on Wednesday about the Jets.