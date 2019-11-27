Taylor-Made Takes:  'If you're a competitor in any shape or form, you're just trying to do everything to win.'

I think these guys have really honed in on the fundamentals and fit the runs like we've asked them to do and that's been encouraging. They've done a good job in the red zone. They've been very good against the run outside of a couple of runs. That's been really encouraging to see those guys step up and play the way we know they can play.

You'll be going against a good defense this week with the Jets.

They've presented a lot of problems for the offenses they've faced, these last couple of weeks particularly. They disguise a lot of their looks on first and second down. They do a great job against the run. They're number one in run defense in the league right now. Outside of the first week of the season against Buffalo, they haven't given up more than 3.5 yards per rush, which is impressive. These last three weeks, they've really evolved their system and they won the last three games. They're playing more two-high than they were earlier in the year. It's something (defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams has done a lot in his past and he's had a lot of success with it.

Do you think they'll put more guys in the box to stop the run and force Dalton to make plays, the kind of stuff Finley saw?

They're a little bit unique in that way that they get the safeties out of there a lot of times. They do a great job with the front and the corners in the run game. It's been really impressive.

How do you attack their defense?

We've got to put together a great plan to run the ball, because that's something that we have to be able to rely on. But they've certainly had a lot of success, particularly these last three weeks, so we've got to put together a great plan that will challenge these guys.

You scouted Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. How has he improved?

He's a creator. He does a good job making plays that aren't always there. Sometimes that gets a young guy in trouble, but I think he's really working his way through that. He's been really solid and efficient the last couple of weeks, particularly taking care of the football. Now he's 11 weeks into that system, he's got a better understanding of what they're asking him to do. He's played really well.

Is he one of these young guys that can run?

He's athletic enough to hurt you with his feet when the opportunity is there. He's somebody that you have to be aware of. On third down he can take off and run and go get the first down.

You've got some leaders stepping up. Guys are playing hard. Shawn Williams is playing with a broken bone. The offensive line seems to be working through the Cordy Glenn situation.

Everybody's been on the same page. We're all working towards the same thing. If you just watch the effort and the emotion these guys are playing with these last couple of weeks that tells you all you need to know.

Have you ever been anywhere in a season like this? Seen anything like it?

Never.

The guy you decide to start at left guard last week, Alex Redmond (because Billy Price has a back issue), tears his bicep and is out for year. On the last play of warmups. And Billy has to play.

The first I've seen that.

Do you feel like you're going to get a bunch of breaks coming your way?