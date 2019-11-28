For The Record, Dalton Commands Respect Past And Present

"That just says a lot about him and his character," Erickson says. "As important as our jobs are, as important as this is to us, how you carry yourself and have the respect of your teammates is just as important."

This is how you carry yourself on Wednesday, your first practice back in the saddle:

You're a guy that is one of only two quarterbacks to lead a team to the NFL post-season in your first five seasons. When the season began, only Matthew Stafford had more game-winning drives since 2011. You've been to three Pro Bowls, quarterbacked two division winners and you're the first rookie quarterback to start nine wins and go to the postseason while throwing 20 touchdown passes.

And you're asked this at your Wednesday news conference: Do you feel like these next five games for you is a chance to prove, hey, I can be a legitimate starter in the NFL?

Wow. Insert YouTube rant right there from about half the NFL podiums.

But Dalton politely offered: "Absolutely. I think I've proven that throughout my career and this is just another opportunity. To sit these three weeks and get back in there for the last five, my goal is to win."

You don't have to be an NFL Insider deity to see the writing on the wall. A quarterback would seem be on the horizon with the 2020 draft and Dalton won't bite when asked if he thinks he'll be back next year.

"I'm worried about this season and these last five games," Dalton said. "I have no idea what's going to happen moving forward. I'm just worried about these next five."

Erickson wouldn't have expected another answer.

"His faith in Christ, if you ask him, that's what keeps him who he is," Erickson says. "His identity isn't in whether he wins or loses football games. It was easier for him having the faith to make that transition. I think any time the switch happens, it was frustrating, right? We all want a job. We all put a lot of work into it. In general, I'm sure he was frustrated. But the way he showed up every day says a lot about him, his character and I feel like the guys obviously respect him very highly. I think that even made their respect grow even more if that's possible."

Anderson certainly has that respect even if Dalton gets his record.