What Zac Taylor And Andy Dalton Said About The Jets, Thanksgiving And Opportunity

ANDY DALTON

Quarterback

What does it feel like to be back in the starting quarterback role?

"It feels good. As a player and a guy that's started every chance I've been able to without being hurt, it gives you a different perspective being on the other side. I'm glad to be back out playing. I feel like I can help us win. I'm excited to be going these last five games."

Did you think you would ever be back in the starting quarterback role?

"I didn't think so. With the conversations I had with Zac (head coach Zac Taylor), and we've had so many conversations... That's one thing, the communication, between me and Zac, it's been there the whole time. Even when I wasn't playing, we were still talking through a lot of things. I wasn't sure if it was going to happen. If something were to happen to Ryan, I would have gone in. I wasn't sure if I was going to be starting again."

Mentally and emotionally, how did serving in a backup role affect you?

"It gives you a whole new perspective. When it first happened, I wanted to be bitter. I didn't know why it was happening. I knew that God has a plan for me and has a plan for my family and has a plan for my life. I had to trust and believe in that. This is just part of my story and part of something I'm going to be able to relate to people on a different level than I probably could have before. Initially, it was tough. I wasn't going to let the circumstance get to me. I'm glad it happened on the bye week. I'm glad I had time to sit there and think about it and think about how I would respond to being around everything but not being the guy. I'm glad I had that time, because initially it was tough. Why choose to live in bitterness if you don't have to? Why choose to be negative when you don't have to? You're choosing to be that way. Like I said, it was tough initially, but I knew in the end it was going to be a part of my story."

When did you make the decision to put your bitterness aside?

"Initially, it's just talking through it. You don't really know how to respond to it. I wasn't expecting it. It took a day. At the end of the day, it's not who I am. It's not who I want people to see me to be, and it's not my character. It's not what God has called me to be. I think that's a big reason. How would I want to see someone else respond to something like this? Like I said, it would be out of my character to be that way."

Did Taylor need to mend his relationship with you?

"No. I understand what Zac was doing. Did I agree with it? No. I was ready to go whenever the time came. Not that I was hoping it was going to happen or any of that stuff, but obviously I want to play. I didn't think there was anything he had to mend."

What did you learn from being in the backup quarterback role?

"I've been fortunate to have several good backups here. One thing that I've learned from having other guys be around is, the backup needs to be so encouraging to the starter. I was trying to bring encouragement to Ryan (QB Ryan Finley) the whole time. I let him know what I saw. I wasn't trying to overstep. When I felt like it was necessary to say things, I would do it. You get a different perspective being on the sideline rather than being on the field. There are several things I was able to take from it."

What have you said to Finley about returning to his backup role?

"With everything that happened with Ryan — and obviously we're in the position that we're in and I'm back in — but there's a lot of stuff that wasn't in Ryan's control. It affects a lot of things. If you watch some of these games, he was put in a tough spot, and I understand that. I told him that I've been through it all throughout my career. If he ever needs to talk about anything or if he needs me, I'm there for him. Ryan and I have a great relationship. For him, he just needs to make sure he's in-tune with the game plan and knows what we're doing and still be part of it. I know he will. Ryan is built the right way. He handles everything the right way. I don't expect anything less."

Do you feel that the final five games of the season are opportunities to prove that you're still worthy of a starting quarterback role in the NFL?

"Absolutely. I feel like I've proved that throughout my career. This is just another opportunity. To sit out for the last three weeks and then to come back in for the next five, our goal is to win. I want to win every single game that we play."

Do you think you will be back next year?

"I'm worried about this season and these last five games. I have no idea what's going to happen moving forward. I'm just worried about these next five."

Having sat out for three weeks, do you think you'll be rusty?

"I was taking all of the scout team reps. They obviously weren't our plays, but I've still been playing football. I don't feel like there's going to be any rust."

When you arrived at the stadium on Monday morning, did you think there was a chance you'd be named starter?

"I didn't. I didn't think this was going to happen. Was there a possibility? Yes, with just everything that was going on. I didn't think it was going to happen."

What was the moment like when Taylor told you the news that you'd be the starting quarterback?

"He just felt like he wanted me get the chance to play these last five. He feels like I give us a good chance to win, and I agree with that. Like I said, I'm just glad to be back out there and know that I'm going to be playing these last five."

Are you aware that you are on the precipice of setting the new Bengals records for most touchdown passes and most completions?

"I knew about the touchdowns, but I didn't know about the completions. When you're able to play as long as I have in one spot, that stuff comes. I obviously haven't been thinking about that. We'll see what happens."

Given the improvements in the running game, do you feel like you're in a better situation to succeed compared to earlier in the season?

"Early on, we struggled running the ball. Over these last few games, we've been able to find a groove there. Any time you're able to run the ball, it helps everything offensively. Hopefully we can continue that."

What did you learn about the offense while you were watching from the sideline?

"I'm thinking through every play like I'm out there playing. You have to think that way when you're on the sideline. 'What would you do with protection? What would you do with a throw?' Go through your reads the same way. It's a different perspective. You're not seeing it exactly the same. You still need to be out there and treat it the same."

What did you learn while being on the sideline?

"That I want to be out there (laughs). That's the biggest thing. It happened, and I'm glad to be playing again."

What was WR A.J. Green's reaction to the news that you were returning to the starting quarterback role?

"There wasn't much of a conversation. He's happy for me. There wasn't much beyond that."

Do you fear losing popularity if you win games down the stretch and play the team to a lower draft pick (laughs)?

"If this city isn't happy for wins, then I don't know what to tell them. Like I said, our whole goal is winning. We're going to do everything we can to win this week against the Jets."

How soon do you think you'll throw a pass to Green?

"I don't know. That's not for me to decide."

What challenges does N.Y. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams present with his schemes?

"It's a team that moves around a lot. On defense, they're not standing in one spot. They're all over the place. They have some blitz schemes and different things. You need to be prepared for all of the different movements that they have. Gregg Williams has been around for a long time and he's been a very successful defensive coordinator. He's had a lot of really good defenses, and this is one of them."

Does Williams have any specific tendencies that you'll key in on?

"Jamal Adams is a really good player. He's one of the best, if not the best, safety in the league. He plays all over the place. He's down, he's deep, he plays halves, he plays in the middle of the field – he really does it all. I wouldn't say it's easy to compare, 'Well this is exactly how he did it in Cleveland, exactly how he did it when I faced him when he was in St. Louis.'"

You probably need to be prepared for the Jets to blitz from multiple directions on third down, right?

"Yeah, you just need to be prepared for all the stuff they do."

Would you compare how the Jets use Adams to the way the Pittsburgh Steelers used S Troy Polamalu?