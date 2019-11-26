Taylor Issues Red Alert For Final Five Games

Taylor indicated he informed Bengals president Mike Brown and director of player personnel Duke Tobin of the move ("They're on board with everything we've decided to do as a coaching staff") and that he didn't feel like he needed to turn to Dalton to save the locker room ("I think the team has understood everything we've done up to this point") while believing his relationship with Dalton has remained open and good.

In his most public display of emotion since he became the Bengals starter nine seasons ago, Dalton said the day he lost his job he disagreed with the demotion and was miffed the Bengals didn't try to trade him. Now he's been entrusted with the next five games to lay the foundation for what could be another franchise quarterback.

"Andy and I have had many, many conversations since all that happened. Before and after. We've been on the same page," Taylor said. "Andy's handled it as well as you could hope any veteran would. He wants to play, he feels he can help the team win, but at the same time was still a leader for us and going about things the right way when he wasn't the starting quarterback. He and I always had a relationship where we can be open with each other, so we appreciate that, and now we are relying on him to help us win games and he's going to take that and run with it."

A mere 27 days after losing his job on his 32nd birthday, Dalton inherits an offense that still has many of the deficiencies that spelled his benching and made Finley's first three NFL starts a struggle. Working behind two different left sides of his offensive line, Finley completed 47 percent of his passes that were, at times, under constant pressure. His highly-regarded football I.Q. and crisp pocket presence he showed in the preseason rarely made an appearance as he ended up taking 11 sacks while the Bengals wide receiving corps, minus A.J. Green and John Ross, had trouble getting open while he averaged 5.4 yards per attempt with a 62.1 passer rating.

(Dalton: 6.7 yards per pass and a 79.2 rating.)

Never mind the locker room. Taylor had a tough time blaming Finley, just like he did Dalton, and he may have wanted to make sure he didn't lose a shell-shocked rookie to a lack of confidence.