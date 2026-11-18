Previewing the Commanders Offense

The Commanders rank 21st with 21.8 points per game and 18th with 327 yards per game this season.

QB Jayden Daniels had his first fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive since his 2024 rookie season on Thursday night, hitting WR Stefon Diggs for the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown. Daniels tossed a season-high three touchdowns against the Giants and has thrown 10 this season in seven games played. He threw his first two interceptions of the season Thursday, but he still leads all qualified passers with a 0.9% interceptions rate, per Pro Football Reference. The former second-overall pick has posted a 46.7% success rate on his dropbacks so far this season, the 11th-highest rate among qualified passers, per NFL NextGenStats.

Daniels has been pressured on 33.2% of his dropbacks, the 12th-lowest percentage among qualified passers, and he was pressured on just 20.5% of his dropbacks in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Bengals pressured Aaron Rodgers on 46.9% of his dropbacks in their Week 10 win and have pressured opposing QBs at a 37.2% clip this season overall.

Always a threat to run, Daniels ranks second among quarterbacks in explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards) with 10, missed tackles forced with seven and rushing yards with 280, per NGS. Daniels has been the primary reason for the team's rushing success, as the Commanders rank 20th as a team in rushing success rate (39.1%) and 21st in explosive runs (22 as a team). Daniels leads the team in rushing yards, followed closely by former Buccaneer Rachaad White with 275 and second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 239.

Croskey-Merritt was placed on the Reserve/Injured List after Week 5. His window to return to practice opened this week, and head coach Dan Quinn said he is trending in the right direction, so he could return this week against the Bengals.