The Bengals, fresh off back-to-back national window wins against the Falcons in Spain and the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, head to Washington to play the Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The Commanders are coming off a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football and sit at 3-5-1 on the year.
Previewing the Commanders Offense
The Commanders rank 21st with 21.8 points per game and 18th with 327 yards per game this season.
QB Jayden Daniels had his first fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive since his 2024 rookie season on Thursday night, hitting WR Stefon Diggs for the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown. Daniels tossed a season-high three touchdowns against the Giants and has thrown 10 this season in seven games played. He threw his first two interceptions of the season Thursday, but he still leads all qualified passers with a 0.9% interceptions rate, per Pro Football Reference. The former second-overall pick has posted a 46.7% success rate on his dropbacks so far this season, the 11th-highest rate among qualified passers, per NFL NextGenStats.
Daniels has been pressured on 33.2% of his dropbacks, the 12th-lowest percentage among qualified passers, and he was pressured on just 20.5% of his dropbacks in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Bengals pressured Aaron Rodgers on 46.9% of his dropbacks in their Week 10 win and have pressured opposing QBs at a 37.2% clip this season overall.
Always a threat to run, Daniels ranks second among quarterbacks in explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards) with 10, missed tackles forced with seven and rushing yards with 280, per NGS. Daniels has been the primary reason for the team's rushing success, as the Commanders rank 20th as a team in rushing success rate (39.1%) and 21st in explosive runs (22 as a team). Daniels leads the team in rushing yards, followed closely by former Buccaneer Rachaad White with 275 and second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 239.
Croskey-Merritt was placed on the Reserve/Injured List after Week 5. His window to return to practice opened this week, and head coach Dan Quinn said he is trending in the right direction, so he could return this week against the Bengals.
With WR Terry McLaurin also on the Reserve/Injured List, the pass game has funneled through Diggs. He leads the team with 386 yards and is tied for seventh in the NFL with six receiving touchdowns.
Previewing the Commanders Defense
The Commanders have allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.8) and the ninth-most yards per game (348.6) in 2026. They've been particularly vulnerable against the pass, giving up the second-most passing yards per game (244.8). Washington allowed Giants QB J.J. McCarthy to throw for 293 yards while completing 64% of his passes on Thursday night.
Washington blitzes the quarterback at the third-highest rate in the NFL, sending extra pressure 42.1% of the time. Despite the added rushers, the defense ranks 19th in pressure rate (35.1%), per NGS. However, it is holding opponents to a 29.9% first-down conversion rate on these plays, the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL. QB Joe Burrow has the third-highest success rate among qualified passers when facing at least five rushers this season at 52.4%, and he has the highest completion percentage in the NFL against the blitz (73.4%), per NGS.
The Commanders have allowed a 45.3% rushing success rate this season, tied for the highest percentage in the NFL. The Bengals have had a successful run on 42.1% of their attempts, the 13th-highest rate in the league, per NGS, and have attempted the fewest runs in the NFL (197).
View the best photos from Bengals-Commanders matchups of years past