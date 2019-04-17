Taylor Fires Up The Base

Zac Taylor doesn't coach his first Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium until August. But he already had the faithful leaving the building a week before the draft pumped up Tuesday night after a question-and-answer session among season ticket holders and business partners gathered in a club lounge featuring a sun setting behind the downtown Cincinnati skyline as Taylor's reign begins to rise.

That will happen when you take questions for nearly an hour from some of the estimated crowd of 800 to 1,000. And then with your wife waiting, patiently holding an impromptu reception line for photos and autographs. When he signed the back of Mongo's jersey, which appeared to be between the name "Mongo," and the No. 54, Mongo asked him to "Take us to the promised land," as several wished him well and told him they were glad he was here.

"Thank you. I'm ready," was always the polite answer from the fresh-faced 35-year-old head man, whose jeans and boots are becoming his standard attire.

What's also becoming standard is his steadiness. Long-time Bengals Radio Network analyst Dave Lapham, who MC'd the event, complimented him on the even keel that keeps surfacing whenever he appears publicly. Take the answers from his introductory news conference, his NFL scouting combine interviews and last month's appearance at the coaches media breakfast during the annual NFL meeting in Phoenix and hardly a semicolon diverted on Tuesday night.

For instance, he stayed true when Lapham asked him about running back Mark Walton's release after three off-field incidents.

"It wasn't a statement," Taylor said. "I prefer to highlight guys in the building doing it the right way."

Taylor also said enough to get the fans ready even though he won't coach his team on the field until next Tuesday on the first day of the three-day voluntary veterans minicamp:

On differences fans will see in all three phases: "I can't speak to the differences. I can speak to what we'll be going forward. We'll be disciplined and we'll hold our players to a high standard. Every team runs very similar plays. It's all out there. There are no secrets. Everyone does similar stuff. It's the technique and standards you hold your players to. And the standards the players hold each other to. That's what really makes this thing go. We're excited to get that process going on Tuesday."

On standards and culture: "It's hard for me to put (standards) into words. Our players will recognize it. They'll learn what's not acceptable. I'm not even talking about practicing on the field or in games. I'm talking about the meeting room, I'm talking about walk-through, I'm talking about little details. We're leaning on the veteran players, and we have a lot of them, to show these young players who are very talented the level of detail you need. Our players will develop good habits."

"Last year (best culture he's ever been around) we had a great culture (with the Rams). Players encouraged as opposed to finger pointing. We want guys that encourage. That's the culture to me. Encourage others while not just trying to get to the Pro Bowl. Culture is a collective effort playing for each other."

On what he learned as the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati in 2016: "Any coach faces a lot of adversity in their career and that was probably when the most growth happened over the course of my career. Having that tough season and trying to find ways to score points. You really reflect on a season like that. You try to figure out ways that you can improve. I learned a lot from that experience and when I got to L.A. and I used all of it to try and make us as successful as possible. It was a really good process because a, we fell in love with the city and b, I learned a lot of good coaching lessons during my time here."