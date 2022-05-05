Taylor-Britt Embraces Reunion With Morgan As Bengals Keep Stirring Chemistry

(This is the kind of guy Morgan is. He says Taylor-Britt is so good is he's one of the few players that could have played for Nebraska back in the golden '90s. What Morgan didn't say is he could have, too.)

"Cam's a good listener," Morgan says. "Very athletic. A very, very good player. But when he's around older players, he wants to learn. That's the best part about him. He was asking me about the league (before the draft). Just different plays. Any way he can get better.

"He's not afraid to fail. He's not afraid to throw himself around. And just giving his all for the team. I love that about him."

If you want to know the kind of personality Taylor-Britt is bringing into The Paul, Morgan has a guy in mind. They've already got an "Energizer Bunny," on offense in running back Joe Mixon.

"He'll remind you of Mixon," Morgan says. "Outgoing. Always upbeat. Everybody likes Joe. He's a lot like that."

Taylor-Britt says the energy comes from playing quarterback (he generated 30 touchdowns as a high school senior) and growing up in the furnace of Montgomery, Ala.

"I feel a lot of guys from there have that same tenacity and fight in them. That's just how I was raised. That's how I've aways been," Taylor-Britt says. "I was an aggressive quarterback that tried to run people over and not slide. That just helped me in my game as a defensive back, brining that physicality that I actually use now."

Naturally, Mixon is one of the guys that reached out to Taylor-Britt when he got drafted. Just as naturally in this locker room, so was vet cornerback Chidobe Awuzie even though he plays the same position. No. 9 texted in, too.

"Let's see," Taylor-Britt says as he went back to check his messages. "He said, 'Congrats to you and your family. Exciting time…Excited to have you on the squad. Get ready to compete."