Setting The Scene: Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

"The beauty of this team is we know it's a 17-game season," Taylor said. "There's no overreaction on our end. We've got to be prepared for it outside of our locker room, which is natural. But we're in a very difficult division. You'd have loved to come out of it 2-0 — it was a great opportunity. This is exactly where we were last year. This team, I think, is only going to continue to get better with every game that passes. When you stumble early, you've just got to learn from it. So many years in the past, we've learned from losses early in the season that have really propelled us in October, November and December. This will be no different, I'm very confident in that."