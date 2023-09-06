Setting The Scene: Bengals at Browns for 100th Battle of Ohio

As he heads into his third season with his current array of weapons as well as his second with a revamped offensive line, Burrow acknowledged a reliance on chemistry as much as talent. "It's critical as a quarterback — you have to have guys that you trust to make those plays," Burrow said. "Sometimes it's not going to be pretty. There's not always going to be 10 yards of separation, and the pocket is not always going to be perfect. But when you have guys that you trust and guys that you love to make those plays, it makes you feel good as a quarterback."